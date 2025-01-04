Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has faith in Reds supporters having Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s back this weekend, despite doubts over his future.

It has been another key week of contract claims regarding Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah for that matter.

For the former, though, it feels increasingly as though he is the most likely of the three to move on in 2025, with Real Madrid circling like vultures.

The reigning Champions League holders have reportedly offered £20 million to sign Alexander-Arnold in January, but Liverpool are holding firm.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Man United on Sunday, Slot admitted he has faith in the fans staying on his vice-captain’s side at Anfield.

“Our fans have always been so supportive and have been supporting their team and their players for so many years,” Slot said.

“I fully trust that they will react in the right manner because we’ve been constantly together in the half-year I have been here.

“And I think that is something that stands out here that, for so many years, the team and the fans have been together.

“That has created so many special games and so many special things for this club that they don’t need me to tell them how they should react.”

This comes after Slot also said that Alexander-Arnold is “fully committed” and giving his all for Liverpool, as they search for a second Premier League title this season.

The situation surrounding the 26-year-old is a tricky one, with some frustrated at the prospect of losing a generational talent on a free transfer this summer.

There are echoes of Steve McManaman’s free switch to Madrid back in 1999, which ultimately hurt his reputation among the Liverpool fanbase, and Alexander-Arnold could go the same way.

It is worth stressing that the player himself has made no desire yet of wanting to leave his boyhood club, though, and he may simply be weighing up his future still.

Either way, Alexander-Arnold’s commitment cannot be questioned at all, not least after a superb performance at West Ham last weekend.

Hopefully, Liverpool’s supporters show their love for him against United on Sunday, with the title race having to take primary focus both with players and fans alike.