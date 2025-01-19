Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped praise on Liverpool after his side’s 2-0 defeat to the Reds, calling them the “best team in the world.”

Arne Slot‘s side won 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, with two last-gasp Darwin Nunez goals sealing a precious three points.

Not only did the victory take Liverpool seven points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but the Gunners could then only draw 2-2 at home to Aston Villa.

It was a tough afternoon for the Reds against an awkward Brentford side, and speaking after the game, Frank only had good things to say about the league leaders.

“I think overall a good performance against a fantastic Liverpool team that I think is the best team in the Premier League,” Frank said.

“Of course, they are No.1, so I don’t think that’s a surprise to anyone, but probably also the best team in the world.

“We just played against City and Arsenal and now Liverpool in short succession, and I think they are a level above the two others right now. More complete in all phases of the game.

“Yeah, very good, exceptionally good.”

Defining day in the title race?

When Saturday’s game was drifting into stoppage time, it was only natural for Liverpool supporters to be in negative spirits.

It looked as though two more points were being thrown away because of wasteful finishing, giving Arsenal a big boost, but those Nunez goals arguably felt season-defining.

The dramatic nature of the win brought back memories of Villa away in 2019/20, when Sadio Mane headed home in the dying seconds, and it could be the moment of the season come May.

There is still a huge amount of work to do for Liverpool in the title race, but it’s impossible to ignore the significance of Saturday’s action.

The Reds’ escape act will have felt crushing for Arsenal, whether it be Mikel Arteta, the players or the fans, and it may have played a part in them drawing, with groans around the Emirates when news of Nunez’s goal came through.

It’s now a case of Liverpool building on their win and not giving any of their rivals a sniff of hope in the coming weeks.