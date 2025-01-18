Liverpool will reach a major club landmark as they look for their fifth consecutive win over Brentford in the Premier League.

Saturday will see Liverpool play their 6,000th competitive game since they were founded in 1892. This does not include the 1939/40 season, which was aborted due to the outbreak of World War Two.

Liverpool have now beaten Brentford in each of the last four league games and could stretch this to a record fifth in succession.

The Reds’ recent history

In eight of the last 10 meetings in all competitions at least one of the sides has netted at least three goals, Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Anfield in May 2023 and the 2-0 home win last August being the exceptions.

Liverpool have won the last four league clashes by an aggregate score of 10-1.

The Reds won 4-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium last season to record their biggest-ever league victory at Brentford and their first ever league double, at the eighth time of asking.

Liverpool are unbeaten in four league visits to London this season, with three wins as well as one draw, and have scored 11 goals in their last two Premier League games in the capital, netting six at Tottenham and five at West Ham.

The Reds have won all 12 league games this season when scoring the first goal.

In just 489 minutes of action, Mo Salah has scored six times in six appearances against Brentford and is the only Reds player ever to score more than once against the Bees in a league game.

Brentford’s impressive home record

Brentford have not kept a clean sheet at home this season in any of their 14 matches in league and cup, but 23 of their 28 points this season have been earned at home.

No team has won more league games at home in the top-flight this season than Brentford’s seven. Liverpool and Arsenal also have seven victories.

Earlier this season, Brentford became the first team in Premier League history to score in the opening minute of three successive league games, all three coming within the opening 37 seconds.

No team has scored more home goals this season in the Premier League than Brentford, who have netted 29 times in 11 games. They have scored at least four times in four of those.

The Bees have failed to score in three of their last six league and cup fixtures.

They began the season by winning seven and drawing one of their opening eight home league games. Since then, they have not won at their own ground in their last three and were beaten at home by Liverpool’s fourth round opponents, Plymouth Argyle, in the FA Cup last Saturday.

The Bees have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions, defeating Southampton 5-0 at St. Mary’s earlier this month.

This season’s scorers

Brentford: Mbeumo 13, Wissa 12, Schade 6, Damsgaard 3, Norgaard 3, Carvalho 2, Collins 2, Lewis-Potter 2, Pinnock 2, Janelt 1

Liverpool: Salah 21, Diaz 12, Gakpo 12, Jota 8, Nunez 4, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Konate 2, Van Dijk 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1, Elliott 1

