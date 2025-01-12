Liverpool have been drawn against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The next round will take place on the weekend of February 8, 2025, with the Reds taking on Plymouth away from home.

With Liverpool hosting Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday, February 6, their FA Cup tie is likely to be played on Sunday, February 9.

However, the rescheduled Merseyside derby was expected to be confirmed for Tuesday, February 11, so the Reds will face a fixture pileup either way.

The weekend before that, Arne Slot‘s side make the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League, and the weekend after the FA Cup match, they will play against Wolves on Saturday, February 16.

Cup opponents Plymouth are bottom of the Championship having recently replaced Wayne Rooney as manager with Austrian coach Miron Muslic.

While Slot will be pleased to have avoided top-flight opposition, the 600-mile round trip to Plymouth is a long one for the team and supporters.

The last time Liverpool played the Pilgrims was in 2017, when the Reds won a replay at Home Park thanks to a rare Lucas Leiva goal.

The only two players who were involved in the first team setup then and now are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool will hope to have Gomez back by that point, with the 27-year-old Liverpool’s only current injury absentee.

At the time, their 0-0 draw at Anfield came as a huge surprise given the team were then in the fourth division.

While their Championship form may have been poor this season, the club have enjoyed a quick rise through the Football League in recent years, getting promoted in 2020 and 2023.

The most notable names in the current squad are arguably winger Morgan Whittaker, striker Michael Obafemi and top scorer Mustapha Bundu, who has netted four times this season.

You may also recognise Brendan Galloway who played 21 times for Everton and Adam Forshaw, too, as he came through our neighbours’ academy.

To reach the fourth round, the Reds won 4-0 at home to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa.

It was a routine afternoon for Slot and his team, as they cruised past their League Two opponents.

Here is the full FA Cup fourth round draw:

• Man United vs. Leicester

• Leeds vs. Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge

• Brighton vs. Chelsea

• Preston vs. Wycombe

• Exeter vs. Nottingham Forest

• Coventry vs. Ipswich

• Blackburn vs. Wolves

• Mansfield/Wigan vs. Fulham

• Birmingham vs. Newcastle

• Plymouth vs. Liverpool

• Everton vs. Bournemouth

• Aston Villa vs. Tottenham

• Southampton vs. Burnley

• Leyton Orient/Derby vs. Man City

• Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace

• Stoke vs. Cardiff City