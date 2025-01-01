Liverpool have made some incredible signings in January transfer windows down the years, but who has been the best?

The Reds are now able to sign new players this month, should Arne Slot feel the need to add to his squad.

On the flip side, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all able to speak to foreign clubs and sign pre-contract agreements.

While the summer window has naturally been busier for Liverpool throughout history, they have still brought in some gems since the January window was introduced in 2002/03.

Here are our picks for the Reds’ 10 greatest mid-season signings.

10. Maxi Rodriguez

Signed from: Atletico Madrid

Fee: Free

LFC apps: 73

Maxi Rodriguez may only have made 73 appearances for Liverpool, but he made a big impression in that time.

Unfortunately, he came in during a tough period at Anfield, playing under Roy Hodgson, but he became a cult hero at Anfield.

A run of seven goals in three games in 2011 – including hat-tricks against Birmingham and Fulham – was a high point for Maxi, whose footballing intelligence always stood out.

It’s just a shame Liverpool didn’t sign him during his peak years.

9. Martin Skrtel

Signed from: Zenit St Petersburg

Fee: £6.5m

LFC apps: 320

Martin Skrtel may have divided opinion, but he was a mainstay for a reason and the positives largely outweighed the negatives.

The tough-tacking Slovakian always gave his all, and his quickfire double in the 5-1 win over Arsenal in 2013/14 was particularly memorable.

After a shaky start, including an own goal against Havant & Waterlooville in the FA Cup, Skrtel eventually grew into an important squad member.

When it came to leaving, it was the right time, but he still played his part in excellent sides under Rafa Benitez.

8. Daniel Agger

Signed from: Brondby

Fee: £5.8m

LFC apps: 232

There is always a feeling of what have might have been with Daniel Agger, had it not been for constant injury problems.

An elegant centre-back with a toughness to boot, the Dane was a lovely footballer to watch and he would thrive in the modern game.

Agger scored a vital Champions League semi-final goal against Chelsea in 2007, and had he been consistently fit he would feature higher on this list.

7. Cody Gakpo

Signed from: PSV Eindhoven

Fee: £44m

LFC apps: 106

Just nipping in ahead of Agger is Cody Gakpo.

Having taken a little time to fully ignite at Liverpool, the 25-year-old now feels like an undroppable member of Slot’s strongest starting XI.

Gakpo is excelling in his preferred left-sided role, rather than being used centrally, and he now has 34 goals in 106 Liverpool appearances – including 10 in his final 14 games of 2024.

There is much more to come from him, too.

6. Luis Diaz

Signed from: Porto

Fee: £50m

LFC apps: 122

An injection of energy was needed midway through the 2021/22 season, with Liverpool flagging, and Luis Diaz provided exactly that.

The Colombian helped turned the campaign around, and they almost won an unprecedented quadruple.

While injuries and the shock kidnapping of his father have hampered Diaz, he is now in his best run of form since joining Liverpool.

Shining both on the left and in a central role, the 27-year-old has 12 goals this season and is coming into his prime.

5. Javier Mascherano

Signed from: West Ham

Fee: £18.6m

LFC apps: 139

Liverpool’s midfield is so impressive now that it’s easy to forget about the brilliance of past players, including Javier Mascherano.

The tenacious Argentine was a vital part of the ‘best midfield in the world’ alongside Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso, producing a world-class level.

At his best, Mascherano was as good as any holding midfielder in Europe, combining pace, positional expertise and underrated quality on the ball.

He queered his pitch a little by joining Barcelona in 2010, but it’s hard to blame him in hindsight, considering the state Hodgson’s side were in and that he played alongside Lionel Messi and Co.

4. Daniel Sturridge

Signed from: Chelsea

Fee: £12m

LFC apps: 160

Like Agger, Daniel Sturridge could have been a true Liverpool great if he had avoided injuries.

One of the most natural finishers the Reds have ever had, the Englishman scored 67 goals in total, with 24 coming during a superb 2013/14 season.

Sturridge’s on-pitch relationship with Luis Suarez was a joy to watch and he was a hugely popular player with the supporters.

It’s just a shame that he didn’t manage more than 160 appearances, but the £12 million Liverpool paid for him was a steal regardless.

3. Philippe Coutinho

Signed from: Inter Milan

Fee: £8.5m

LFC apps: 201

Time hasn’t been kind to Philippe Coutinho, but he was a magician during his time at Liverpool.

The Brazilian lit up Anfield so often, and even in the early days of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino he felt like the Reds’ best player.

There were some memorable contributions along the way, not least the winner against Man City in 2014, and he always had an eye for the spectacular.

That £146 million move to Barcelona early in 2018 damaged his reputation, however, and it was a sliding doors moment, both for him and Liverpool.

2. Luis Suarez

Signed from: Ajax

Fee: £22.8m

LFC apps: 133

Suarez has a strong claim for being the most talented footballer ever to play for Liverpool.

Remarkably, he cost less than Andy Carroll when both joined in January 2011, which is scarcely believable now.

Suarez was a genius for three-and-a-half years at Liverpool, and the season he put together in 2013/14 was among the best in the club’s history.

Uniquely gifted, a born winner and capable of doing things no other footballer on the planet could, El Pistolero will always be remembered as a special player.

Eight-two goals in 133 appearances is a superb record.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Signed from: Southampton

Fee: £75m

LFC apps: 294

It’s simply had to be Van Dijk at No. 1, and frankly, it wasn’t even close.

When the Dutchman arrived at Liverpool in January 2018, there were some from outside Anfield mocking his £75 million price tag.

From minute one and that debut goal against Everton onwards, though, it was clear that the Reds had signed one of the greatest centre-backs of his generation.

Along with Alisson, Van Dijk turned Liverpool into serial winners under Klopp and he remains at his very best with Slot at the helm.

Now captain, Van Dijk is the perfect defender, and one of the finest to ever play the game.