Liverpool head into their FA Cup third round match against Accrington Stanley wanting goals, but to avoid overconfidence, it would be wise to look back at the last time they faced fourth-tier opposition in this competition.

Having drawn with Man United and lost against Tottenham, Liverpool will see the FA Cup tie as a good opportunity to regain some form before a tricky away game at Nottingham Forest.

While all of Liverpool’s key players are unlikely to be involved, Arne Slot‘s side should possess enough quality to win comfortably.

However, they only need to look back at the last time Liverpool played a League Two team in the FA Cup to ensure they aren’t overweening going into the match.

The last team from the fourth tier to face the Reds in this competition were Plymouth Argyle, in 2017. They forced a 0-0 draw at Anfield, with Liverpool winning 1-0 in the Home Park replay thanks to a rare Lucas Leiva goal.

Goalscoring isn’t a problem

Liverpool have scored the same number of goals in their opening 29 games of this season (70) as they had at the same stage of last season, while conceding three goals fewer this term.

They have kept one clean sheet in the last seven matches, while Wednesday’s loss at Tottenham was only the second time this season they have failed to score in a game.

While Liverpool have averaged a 56 percent win rate since January 1, compared to 90 percent under Slot beforehand, their goalscoring has actually increased over the festive season.

Before December 1, they netted 2.3 goals per game on average, but since that date the Reds have scored 2.7 goals per game. The number of goals conceded per match, though, has risen from 0.6 to 1.4.

Liverpool against the lower leagues

This will be only the second time since 2017 that Liverpool have faced opposition at this stage from outside of the Premier League. The other time was when they beat Shrewsbury 4-1 in 2022.

The last team from outside the top two divisions to defeat the Reds in the FA Cup were Oldham, 3-2 at Boundary Park in 2013.

As mentioned, the last side from the fourth tier to face the Reds in the competition were Plymouth in 2017. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight FA Cup ties at Anfield, since West Brom won there in 2018.

In the last 13 seasons the Reds have lost just once at this first hurdle, going down to Wolves at Molineux in 2019.

Not since 2007 have they lost at home in the third round, when they were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal.

A bit about Accrington Stanley

The town’s original club were founder members of the Football League in 1888. They were also an original member of the Third Division North from 1921-1958, before resigning from the Football League in 1962.

The current club came into existence in 1968 after the collapse of the former Accrington Stanley, and after a journey that saw them at one stage become Champions of the Cheshire County League Division 2, the Lancashire Combination, Northern Premier League Division 1, Northern Premier League and Conference, they returned to the Football League in 2006.

They became fourth division champions and spent five seasons in League One before being relegated in 2023.

Should Accrington win at Anfield, they will reach the fourth round for the eighth time in their history. The last time was in 2023 when they lost 3-1 at home to Leeds, one of nine top-flight teams they have faced in the competition without yet winning.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 21, Diaz 12, Gakpo 12, Jota 6, Nunez 4, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Konate 2,

Van Dijk 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Elliott 1

Accrington Stanley: Walton 6, Whalley 6, Costelloe 5, J. Woods 5, B. Woods 4, Aljofree 2, Knowles 2, Mooney 2, Awe 1, Henderson 1, Hunter 1, Khumbeni 1, Love 1, Popoola 1, Rawson 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).