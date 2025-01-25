➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 25, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s midfield is what “fans dreamt of” – they ‘dovetail beautifully’

Liverpool’s midfield transformed in the summer of 2023 and we saw another glowing example of how significant the sigings were in the 4-1 win over Ipswich.

It was no secret that the Reds would need to unpick the lock to the Tractor Boys’ low block, a challenge that presents itself often at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s early goal was key to stave off any potential frustration, but his fellow 2023 arrivals in Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch were just as important.

Industrious and dominant, the trio combined for a goal, five chances, 14 recoveries and nine duels won – as per FotMob – with their importance highlighted by all being withdrawn from proceedings before the 80th minute.

The midfield trio were a significant step in overhauling what was previously an aging midfield, and they showed again why their signings in 2023 were so monumental, as fans noted:

“Gravenberch is becoming the pacemaker for this team, he dictates that middle & is operating at, or at least very near, world class level – passing, tackling, holding off opposition, assists, I could watch his half turns all day long.”

Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“The team put on a show and Szoboszlai and Gakpo played leading roles! Up the title chasing REDS!”

TheMainMan in TIA comments.

 

Another job done for the Reds!

“Most of us were expecting a whipping scoreline like that. Never got out of 2nd gear. Much needed and it that gave rest/minutes to the squad. The whole team was classy today!”

Jota The Slotter in TIA comments.

Aside from the lack of clean sheet, it was the perfect afternoon for Liverpool with a comfortable victory and the ability to rest players once the job was done.

No team gained any points on Arne’s Reds, but Bournemouth will be on his mind next in the league after their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest – that one isn’t going to be easy.

Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich – Player Ratings

For now, though, that is three well-earned points. Up the top of the league Reds!

