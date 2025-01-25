Liverpool’s midfield transformed in the summer of 2023 and we saw another glowing example of how significant the sigings were in the 4-1 win over Ipswich.

It was no secret that the Reds would need to unpick the lock to the Tractor Boys’ low block, a challenge that presents itself often at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s early goal was key to stave off any potential frustration, but his fellow 2023 arrivals in Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch were just as important.

Industrious and dominant, the trio combined for a goal, five chances, 14 recoveries and nine duels won – as per FotMob – with their importance highlighted by all being withdrawn from proceedings before the 80th minute.

The midfield trio were a significant step in overhauling what was previously an aging midfield, and they showed again why their signings in 2023 were so monumental, as fans noted:

That summer window when Liverpool signed all three of Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister is looking like an all timer right now. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) January 25, 2025

Professional performance that. All three starting midfielders excellent. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) January 25, 2025

Gravenberch has been outstanding. Ipswich are a physical side and I think he’s absolutely bossed the midfield. Best 6 in the world for me. — Karl (@KarlThyer) January 25, 2025

This midfield is what we Liverpool fans dreamt of. Gravenberch's control and deftness, Macca's defensive work and recoveries and passing, Szoboszalai's engine and press. And the best part, all three of them can cover for each other while interchanging positions.

So good ?? — Nikhil ?? ? (@ranjan_rants) January 25, 2025

Mac Allister every game against opposition midfield pic.twitter.com/BIZA5ZUcNF — Aimed (@AimedHmr) January 25, 2025

You really see the difference when Gravenberch, Macca, and Szobo play in that midfield. — Bar Bila I ?? (@King_Of_Nerds1) January 25, 2025

“Gravenberch is becoming the pacemaker for this team, he dictates that middle & is operating at, or at least very near, world class level – passing, tackling, holding off opposition, assists, I could watch his half turns all day long.” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments.

“The team put on a show and Szoboszlai and Gakpo played leading roles! Up the title chasing REDS!” – TheMainMan in TIA comments.

Honestly think we should give Brighton some more money for Mac Allister… Feel a bit bad…. — Shaun (@LfcShaunjudge) January 25, 2025

Szoboszlai is starting to shoot with the levels of confidence and self-belief that a man who looks like him should have — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) January 25, 2025

I think it goes under the radar how many times Mac Allister wins the ball back and starts up an attack The man’s an absolute animal in midfield — ?? (@lfccsam) January 25, 2025

“We’ve got the best midfield in the world…” ? — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 25, 2025

Another job done for the Reds!

It felt like the biggest threat to Liverpool today was complacency but absolutely no signs of that in a truly dominant performance. And so much of that was down to a midfield that is not only individually good, but dovetails beautifully. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) January 25, 2025

Another week gone, and no-one gaining on us. All we can do. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) January 25, 2025

“Most of us were expecting a whipping scoreline like that. Never got out of 2nd gear. Much needed and it that gave rest/minutes to the squad. The whole team was classy today!” – Jota The Slotter in TIA comments.

Another game down, another great performance. Up The Reds ? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 25, 2025

Aside from the lack of clean sheet, it was the perfect afternoon for Liverpool with a comfortable victory and the ability to rest players once the job was done.

No team gained any points on Arne’s Reds, but Bournemouth will be on his mind next in the league after their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest – that one isn’t going to be easy.

For now, though, that is three well-earned points. Up the top of the league Reds!