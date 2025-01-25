Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich: Player Ratings

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory over Ipswich at Anfield, with Cody Gakpo‘s impressive run of form continuing.

Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich

Premier League (22), Anfield

January 25, 2025

Goals: Szoboszlai 11′, Salah 35′, Gakpo 44′, 66′; Greaves 90+1′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

For most of the game, the biggest concern for Alisson was that he would stay warm enough to do anything if called into action.

Seemingly, he did, with a superb stop late on which looked like ensuring a cleansheet. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Alexander-Arnold’s form has been much improved since a bad day against Man United, and this was another excellent performance.

In truth, Liverpool’s vice-captain had little to do in a defensive sense, but his usual craft in the attacking third was on show.

Great cross for Gakpo’s second goal, his seventh assist of the season.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

As expected, Konate returned to the starting lineup. The Frenchman was dominant throughout, assisting Dominik Szoboszlai for the opening goal and proving to be impressive on the ball.

Went about his defensive duties in typically assured fashion, putting out one fire on an Ipswich counter-attack in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Liam Delap came into the game as a potential threat, but Van Dijk gave him nothing all afternoon.

Like so many Reds players, this wasn’t a day to judge his defensive work, but Liverpool’s captain will have enjoyed fewer easier afternoons of late.

Looked pretty annoyed to have lost the cleansheet late on. The captain demands high standards.

Andy Robertson – 7

Robertson came back in for Kostas Tsimikas, with the Scot needing to perform.

This was a good performance by the 30-year-old, who provided quality going forward, linking nicely with Gakpo down the left.

Hopefully, this is the start of an improved run of form, as he got the joint-most recoveries (five) for Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Gravenberch could do with a breather in the coming weeks, but Arne Slot knew the importance of him here, and he delivered.

The Dutchman will have tougher assignments this season, but he and Alexis Mac Allister completely bossed the midfield battle.

Great in and out of possession, and played an important role in Gakpo’s goal.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Mac Allister has been superb all season and he was his usual dependable self on Saturday.

While less noticeable than those who assisted and scored, the Argentine did little wrong all game and fired wide in the first half. Does he ever produce a performance below a 7?!

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

Szoboszlai has been one of Liverpool’s best players in recent weeks and the same applied against Ipswich.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring with a lovely finish from the edge of the penalty area, while his shot was saved before Gakpo made it 3-0.

Undisputedly Liverpool’s best choice in the No.10 role currently.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Another game, another influential Salah outing.

The legendary Egyptian finished brilliantly from a tight angle to make it 2-0, as he got his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield.

A joy to watch all afternoon with his quality – it’s now 40 goal involvements for the season.

Cody Gakpo – 8 (Man of the Match)

After a rest in midweek, Gakpo returned to the team in style on another great day for Liverpool.

It was the Dutchman’s whipped cross that led to Salah finding the net, before scoring himself to bag his 13th goal of the campaign.

He soon made it 14, too, profiting from some Trent brilliance to complete a great display, as he got three goal contributions for the first time in a Liverpool shirt.

Scored at Anfield for the sixth game in a row.

Luis Diaz – 7

While some may have expected to see Darwin Nunez lead the line, Diaz was again used in the central role.

He was relatively quiet compared to others, not registering a goal contribution, but his work ethic couldn’t be questioned.

Hard to fault him, but forgettable at the same time. Not best suited to No.9, in all honesty.

Substitutes

Wataru Endo (on for Gravenberch, 68′) – 7

A solid cameo, as has become the norm.

Harvey Elliott (on for Szoboszlai, 68′) – 6

Fired into side-netting acrobatically – not great for Ipswich‘s goal from a corner.

Darwin Nunez (on for Gakpo, 68′) – 6

Didn’t make much of an impact.

Jayden Danns (on for Mac Allister, 80′) – 6

A nice little run-out for the teenager, surprisingly in midfield! Good for his development.

Federico Chiesa (on for Diaz, 86′) – N/A

No time to make a real impact.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas

Arne Slot – 9

Slot made five changes, naming arguably Liverpool’s strongest possible starting XI, and his team didn’t disappoint.

From minute one, the Reds completely outplayed a struggling Ipswich side, effectively ending the game as a contest before half-time.

Liverpool are a juggernaut this season and Slot deserves immense praise for the job he is doing.

A year after Jurgen Klopp announced his Anfield exit, the Reds couldn’t be in better hands under their new boss.