A first-half goal spree put Liverpool in control at the top of the table in a very useful attacking display beating Ipswich 4-1, with Dominik Szoboszlai‘s role key.

Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich

Premier League (22) | Anfield

January 25, 2025

Goals: Szoboszlai 11′, Salah 35′, Gakpo 44′ 66′; Greaves 90′

1. Taking control in the title race

This most convincing of wins keeps Liverpool six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand.

For a while, it looked like Arsenal might drop points having gone down to 10 men following a harsh red card for Miles Lewis-Skelly, but Wolves themselves had a player sent off and the north Londoners nicked a 1-0 win.

Emphatic victories such as this, where numerous players contribute to goals, can boost morale further. It was just a shame they couldn’t keep a clean sheet to go with it.

The league is not won yet. There are still plenty of points to win and potentially lose, but all the predictors and results bots will be putting a high percentage number next to Liverpool’s chances of lifting the Premier League trophy.

It feels like wins against a quality Bournemouth side and a tricky game in hand against a revived Everton in the upcoming games will be important to making such predictions play out.

2. Attacking Szoboszlai

With Diogo Jota out injured again and no recognised striker through the middle, Szoboszlai’s role as the most attacking midfielder becomes more important.

It’s a role that is almost as attacking as the centre-forward position and most of the time, especially in a game like this where Liverpool dominate possession, Szoboszlai forms a two through the middle with the striker.

The Hungarian added his third Premier League goal of the season, picking it up in that advanced midfield position and firing an accurate left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

He was also in a striker’s position for the third goal, and generally looked like the team’s biggest goal threat in the first half.

The injury to Curtis Jones also means this role may be his alone for the time being, with Harvey Elliott as the immediate backup, and he’ll be an important player for the upcoming games.

3. Anfield content

These are the kind of games where the crowd and the atmosphere isn’t needed to spur the team on to a win. They can just sit back and enjoy the show.

The fans were absorbed in the game, appreciating the attacking play and enjoying Liverpool’s dominance of possession.

There were renditions of player chants, with Luis Diaz’s especially popular, but if anything the biggest collective singing came after Ipswich scored.

The Kop also sang Arne Slot’s name at the end of the game, along with a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone in the closing minutes.

A classic 3pm kickoff, routine win for the Reds.

4. Goal difference

A good goal difference can in some circumstances be like an extra point, and Liverpool added four more goals to their goals-for tally in this comfortable win.

The Reds have steadily accumulated the best goal difference in the league thanks, in a big part, to only having lost one game and by just the one goal.

There has been the occasional big scoreline, such as 6-3 at Tottenham and 5-0 at West Ham, but most wins have been by the odd goal or two.

After Ipswich lost 6-0 to a struggling Man City side last week, this always looked like a chance for Liverpool to rack up a big, feel-good win, and they didn’t disappoint.

Three goals in the first half and one in the second took the goal difference to 54, 10 ahead of Arsenal, and with a much better attacking record.

5. Looking ahead to a busy schedule

There is a break in league play for cup games in the coming weeks, but there is no rest for Liverpool.

The final game of the Champions League league phase is in midweek against PSV, before Bournemouth in the league, Spurs in the Carabao Cup, Plymouth in the FA Cup and then the game against Everton to make up in the league.

The nature of these games against different levels of opposition in different circumstances should provide plenty of options for rotation, but Slot has not been the heaviest of rotators so far.

He was able to rest key names in-game on Saturday, though, with Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch all brought off midway through the second half and then Alexis Mac Allister and Diaz later on.

The PSV game comes with Champions League progression already in the bag and likely a place at the top of the table. It could be an ideal opportunity to rest key players or even not have them travel.

The Plymouth game should also offer an opportunity to field an alternative, but still strong lineup, while the league matches and semi-final will be a priority.