Liverpool were expected to dominate and they did exactly that as Cody Gakpo shone on a sunny January afternoon at Anfield, beating the tragic Ipswich 4-1.

Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich

Premier League (22), Anfield

January 25, 2025

Goals

Szoboszlai 11′ (assist – Konate)

Salah 35′ (assist – Gakpo)

Gakpo 43′ (assist – Szoboszlai)

Gakpo 65′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Greaves 90′

There was an expectancy around Anfield as a full-strength Liverpool kicked off against an Ipswich side thrashed 6-0 by Man City last time out, and Arne Slot‘s Reds began on the front foot.

With Slot detailing his work in improving Ibrahima Konate‘s possession play it was timely that he laid on the opener with an incisive ball from the back, playing in Dominik Szoboszlai who did all the rest, cutting onto his left and finding the bottom corner.

Ipswich were dealt another early blow when right-back Wes Burns sustained a serious knee injury tackling Gakpo, the defender being stretchered off in a test of the visitors’ 11-behind-the-ball setup.

It was 2-0 before long and it came via a searching cross from Gakpo on the left, the ball floating over left-back Leif Davis and to the feet of Mohamed Salah, who blasted into the roof of the net for his 100th Premier League goal at Anfield.

Gakpo got his name on the scoresheet before seven additional minutes even began, Szoboszlai denied by Christian Walton after Ryan Gravenberch‘s sharp pass and the Dutch winger following up for 3-0.

Liverpool were in exhibition mode with confidence flowing, with stunning one-touch play seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold almost tee up Luis Diaz and Szoboszlai bend one just wide before half-time.

HT: Liverpool 3-0 Ipswich

After a brief threat of Ipswich leaving their own half, Liverpool’s dominance continued in the second 45, Anfield running through its songbook as a training exercise played out on the pitch.

Slot used the opportunity to switch things up with the introduction of Harvey Elliott, and while the midfielder was still preparing to come on, Gakpo headed home an outstanding Alexander-Arnold cross to make it 4-0.

On came Elliott, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez as Slot rested Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Gakpo, the magnitude of Liverpool’s lead allowing the coach to manage their workload.

Alexander-Arnold twice went close to decorating a brilliant individual display with a goal of his own, including striking the woodwork, while Ipswich somehow avoided a red despite substitute Julio Enciso kneeing Endo in the face.

Fortunately Endo came away unscathed and could stay on to take part in a stroll towards full-time blotted by Jacob Greaves’ late consolation header.

Taking the three points nonetheless, Liverpool benefitted from a heavy defeat elsewhere from Nottingham Forest to enjoy a six-point lead at the top.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch (Endo 68′), Szoboszlai (Elliott 68′), Mac Allister (Danns 80′); Salah, Gakpo (Nunez 68′), Diaz (Chiesa 85′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas

Ipswich: Walton; Burns (Johnson 29′), Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Hutchinson (Enciso 79′), Morsy, Phillips, Philogene (Broadhead 79′); Delap (Hirst 79′)

Subs not used: Muric, Godfrey, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor

Next match: PSV Eindhoven (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, January 29, 8pm (GMT)