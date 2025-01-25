Federico Chiesa may still be working his way into Arne Slot‘s plans at Liverpool, but he has already produced a record not managed by another player since 1906.

It may not be the record he was hoping half a season into his time at Anfield, but Chiesa has now won all eight of his appearances for the club so far.

That makes him the first player to win his first eight competitive games for Liverpool since George Latham, whose feat came in 1906, per Opta’s Michael Reid.

Having also come off the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ipswich, Jayden Danns joined Chiesa in achieving that rather niche distinction.

Chiesa has seen his game time gradually increase in recent weeks as the £12.5 million summer signing works his way to full fitness after a difficult run.

He has now come off the bench in four of the last five games, making as many appearances in a fortnight as he had in the previous four months of the campaign.

That has included a first goal for the club in the 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, as well as outings against Brentford, Lille and now Ipswich.

All being well, this should be building towards a first start for Slot’s side since September and only his second since arriving from Juventus.

There is a chance that could come against either PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night or, perhaps more likely, Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round on February 9.

Hopefully his perfect record can continue for many appearances to come, but this is unlikely to be an achievement Chiesa will focus on for long.

Latham, for what it’s worth, went on to play 19 times for Liverpool between 1905 and 1909, winning only once more after that initial eight-game run, leaving for Southport after losing seven and drawing two of his final nine appearances.