Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah has records he can chase against Ipswich as Liverpool aim to continue their impressive charge in the Premier League.

This will be Liverpool’s sixth Saturday 3pm kick-off of the campaign. Last season they only had three, although that was partly due to their Europa League commitments.

Arne Slot‘s side have won all 22 games in which they have scored the first goal this season (13 league, nine others).

And substitutes are starting to play a big role, they have scored at least one goal in each of Liverpool’s last four matches. Will it happen again against Ipswich?

Salah has records to chase, of course

Mo Salah is one goal away from recording 100 for the club in the Premier League at Anfield.

He also needs just two goals to register 20 league goals in a season for the club for fifth time, and the first since 2021/22.

A brace will also see him join Frank Lampard in joint-sixth on the Premier League all-time goalscorers list, with 177 goals.

You can’t bet against him!

Looming milestones…

• Virgil van Dijk is in line to make his 300th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions.

• Salah’s next appearance will be his 400th in all competitions with an English club. All bar 19 have come in a Liverpool shirt.

• Should Liverpool score after half-time, they will record their 50th goal in the second half of all games this season.

Goals, goals, goals

Only twice in the Premier League era have Liverpool scored more goals after 21 games of a Premier League campaign than the 50 they currently have. They registered 55 in 2021/22 and 51 in 2013/14.

Not to mention, only twice at this stage of a Premier League season (21 matches) have the Reds accumulated more points – 61 in 2019/20 and 54 in 2018/19. Slot’s men currently have 50.

The Reds have scored in 31 of their 33 fixtures this season, both games they failed to find a goal they lost [insert Michael Owen anaylsis here].

Ipswich struggle to stay ahead

Ipswich have won three of their 22 league games this season, defeating Tottenham and Wolves (both away from home 2-1), and beating Chelsea 2-0 at home.

It means nine of Ipswich‘s 16 Premier League points so far have been secured in away fixtures.

They have kept just two clean sheets in the last 19 league and cup games, and only two this season in the league.

It may also be worth mentioning that they have dropped 17 points from winning positions this season.

Scorers so far this season

Liverpool: Salah 22, Diaz 12, Gakpo 12, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Elliott 2, Konate 2, Van Dijk 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

Ipswich: Delap 8, Szmodics 4, Chaplin 2, Hutchinson 2, Taylor 2, Al Hamadi 1, J. Clarke 1, Davis 1, Hirst 1, Morsy 1, Phillips 1, own goals 1

Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).