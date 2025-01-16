Neither Luis Diaz nor Diogo Jota were seen in Liverpool training on Thursday, though the Portuguese’s absence from the squad has already been explained.

Ahead of their trip to Brentford on Saturday, the Reds were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday for one of their final sessions.

Captured by the Sky Sports cameras, an outfield group of 18 players warmed up before tactical preparations continued on the pitches in Kirkby.

Notable in their absence were both Diaz and Jota, with the pair the only players not spotted in the squad aside from the injured Joe Gomez.

Vinny O'Connor gives us an update from Liverpool training ????? pic.twitter.com/w3LdV9ceVn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2025

Reporter Vinny O’Connor explained that Jota was taking in individual work elsewhere as Liverpool manage his fitness after a series of setbacks, with no concern over his involvement at Brentford.

But there was no such update on Diaz, which leaves a question mark over his availability – though, it must be stressed, the winger could simply have joined his teammates after the cameras stopped rolling.

Arne Slot will hold his pre-match press conference at the training ground on Friday morning at 9.15am, during which he should discuss any fitness issues.

There appear to be no other problems, however, with Ibrahima Konate training despite visible damage to his knee and Darwin Nunez back with the squad after time out during his suspension.

The likes of Trey Nyoni, James McConnell and Jayden Danns did not take part having started for Liverpool U21s in their 3-1 defeat to Sparta Prague on Wednesday night.

Slot could make minor changes to his starting lineup from the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last time out, with Jota a possible starter in place of Diaz.

That would be a consideration regardless of Diaz’s fitness, with the No. 20 scoring a crucial equaliser off the bench after his fellow forward had toiled up front.

Another switch may come at left-back, with Andy Robertson again struggling against Forest and Kostas Tsimikas a convincing replacement.

Liverpool’s head coach has often rotated between Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the No. 10 role, while Harvey Elliott has expressed a desire to start there, but the Hungarian is likely to be retained for Saturday.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa

* Jota working individually; Diaz unknown