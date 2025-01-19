Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has bemoaned his side’s lack of game-changing quality off the bench compared to Liverpool’s, after a big day in the title race.

The Reds’ late 2-0 win at Brentford was a massive moment in the season, as they clinched three points just when it looked like two were being dropped.

The victory took them seven ahead of Arsenal prior to their home clash with Aston Villa, where they blew a two-goal lead and could only draw 2-2.

Speaking after another poor result for the Gunners, Arteta discussed Liverpool’s firepower off the bench, ruing his own lack of it at the same time.

“Yeah, there are moments obviously, they managed to do that,” Arteta said.

“I mean, the subs made the impact and they [Liverpool] managed to change the game.

“And on our side, it was the opposite even though after conceding the two goals very close to each other, the danger was because I knew half the team was, that we could go downhill because we were physically drained.

“Suddenly, the team found another gear to go again and just put Aston Villa in their box and go and go again, trying to find the goal that we haven’t been able to score at the end.”

Biggest day in the title race?

In any title race, there are some days that simply feel bigger than others, and that certainly felt like the case on Saturday.

When the Liverpool game was drifting into stoppage time, Arsenal fans would naturally have been excited about their side further closing the gap at the top.

Instead, they had to suffer Darwin Nunez netting twice in the dying seconds, affecting the Emirates’ atmosphere and arguably not helping the Gunners’ performance.

When it comes to firepower, there is no comparison between Liverpool and Arsenal, even when the north Londoners have everyone fit.

Against Villa, only loanee Raheem Sterling was a genuine attacking option for the Gunners, with youngsters Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Ismeal Kabia and Maldini Kacurri all in the squad.

Granted, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are absent, but for a few injuries to expose such a lack of depth is problematic.

Even experienced substitutes like Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zincheko and Jorginho aren’t match-winning options.

In comparison, Liverpool have genuine game-changers like Nunez, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott who they can bring on, as well as a European championship winner in Federico Chiesa.

Only Nunez cost more than £10 million out of Saturday’s, though, which highlights shrewd business.

There is a reason why Liverpool have so often been a second half team this season, with their squad depth in attack allowing fresh to come on and make all the difference.

Ultimately, it could prove to be a huge reason for the Reds winning the Premier League title.