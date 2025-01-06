Mohamed Salah has not only equalled Thierry Henry’s all-time Premier League goal record, but his penalty against Man United saw him beat Luis Suarez’s feat.

Salah netted from the spot to briefly put Liverpool ahead in their 2-2 draw with Man United, scoring his 21st goal of the campaign in his 27th appearance.

In doing so, he drew level with Arsenal legend Henry on 175 goals in the Premier League – the joint-seventh most of any player in the competition’s history.

Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213), Wayne Rooney (208), Andy Cole (187), Sergio Aguero (184) and Frank Lampard (177) are the only players to net more.

With Salah averaging almost a goal a game in this season’s Premier League – with 18 in his 19 appearances – he could realistically overtake Lampard, Aguero and Cole to become the all-time fourth-best before the campaign is up.

Salah’s penalty at Anfield made it 31 goal involvements in the league already this season – 18 goals and 13 assists.

And according to Opta, no player has ever produced more goals and assists combined in the first 19 games of a Premier League campaign.

Suarez, who scored 23 and assisted seven for 30 goal involvements in 2013/14, was the previous record-holder, but Salah has now shattered his predecessor’s tally.

Unsurprisingly, the Egyptian is the standout favourite to win the 2024/25 Golden Boot, with Erling Haaland (16), Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo and Cole Palmer (all 13) making up the top five.

But even more impressive is that he is by far the most involved in goals for his team than any other player, with Palmer next behind him with 19 involvements (13 goals, six assists).

Sixth in the list is Arsenal‘s Bukayo Saka, whose 15 goal involvements is less than half that which Salah has managed in 19 league games so far.

It is an incredible feat from a player at the peak of his powers, and on an evening dominated by scrutiny over Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s dismal display, the 32-year-old again put any of his own distractions aside and quietly played his part.

A banner unfurled in the Kop during the 2-2 draw with United read: ‘FSG give Mo and Co. their dough’.

While there are doubts over not only whether Alexander-Arnold will stay, but whether he is worth the contract he will be seeking, there should be no such concerns over the record-breaking Salah.