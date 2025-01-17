Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are waiting in the wings for a possible summer move for Mohamed Salah, with Liverpool’s No. 11 lined up to replace Neymar.

Salah has long been a target for the Saudi Pro League, which included a £150 million bid being turned down in 2023, but there has been little suggestion he would move.

Put simply, the Egyptian’s ambition has ruled out any chance of him heading to the Middle East, where he has seen the careers of Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, among others, fade into obscurity.

But that has not deterred interest from Saudi Arabia, with Sky Sports reporting that Al-Hilal have targeted Salah as a potential replacement for Neymar.

Neymar’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Brazilian is already in talks over a move to MLS with Chicago Fire.

His exit would align with the possible availability of Salah, whose own deal with Liverpool runs out in the summer and, though an extension is expected, as it stands can leave as a free agent.

As talks continue over a new deal at Anfield, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has explained that “if Salah wants to go to Saudi Arabia, his representatives need to get in touch and they will make it happen.”

It is maintained that Al-Hilal “would only make a move if Salah feels now is the time to leave Europe,” which seems unlikely at this point in his career.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over Man City in December, Salah admitted: “This is, up until now, the last City game I play for Liverpool [at Anfield], so I’m just going to enjoy it.”

That he made the distinction that it could be his last for Liverpool, rather than entirely, implies a willingness to stay in Europe if he does depart Merseyside.

As explained, the expectation is that Salah will eventually agree new terms with the club, though interest from Saudi Arabia certainly heightens the tension around talks.

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has already ruled out a move for the 32-year-old this month, but told reporters this week: “Salah or other big names won’t come this winter…but maybe this summer.”

Riyadh-based side Al-Hilal are currently top of the Saudi Pro League with 40 points from 15 games, with Jesus’ squad also including Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Bono, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Joao Cancelo and Aleksandar Mitrovic.