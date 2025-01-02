Rhys Williams has finally found consistent minutes and Liverpool have reportedly agreed to extend his loan spell after his initial deal was to expire in January.

Williams has endured a turbulent few seasons with injury and opportunity, but he has found consistent minutes so far this season at Morecambe.

The 23-year-old joined the League Two club on a half-season loan in the summer and has since played 25 times for the Shrimps – the second-most games he’s played in a single season.

That figure is only expected to rise as, according to broadcast journalist Dave Salmon, Morecambe’s request to extend Williams’ loan until the end of the season has been approved by Liverpool.

Manager Derek Adams reportedly passed on the news, just weeks after he revealed his club had asked the question of Liverpool after an “excellent” start from the defender.

“He’s been excellent for us and it’s given him an opportunity to play week in week out, which he needs and wants,” Adams said, via the Lancaster Guardian.

“He’s improving with every game and that’s the beauty of a loan, he gets an opportunity to go elsewhere and play.

“He’s come in here and been able to get 90 minutes every week so, hopefully, we can have him until the end of the season.

“Then, when he does go back at the end of the season, he’ll do so as someone who’s played 40-odd games and got regular football under his belt.”

After featuring just once for Aberdeen’s reserve side last season, it is not a surprise that Liverpool have extended Williams’ stay at Morecambe.

Twenty-three of his appearances have been from the start. And he will gain invaluable experience as the Shrimps are in the midst of a relegation battle.

Morecambe currently sit second-bottom in League Two, two points away from safety after 24 games.

In other loan news, Ben Doak has been attracting interest from above the Championship after a bright start at Middlesbrough that has returned two goals and five assists in 20 outings.