Liverpool will be facing a Tottenham team on Wednesday with nine absentees from the squad, including key midfielder James Maddison.

While Ange Postecoglou has come under criticism for Tottenham‘s recent run of just three wins in 14 games, he has had mitigating factors affecting the team.

Injuries in defensive areas have particularly affected his side, and they aren’t yet relenting.

For the first leg of their semi-final against Liverpool, they will be without first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as well as full-backs Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

In addition, forward Richarlison and winger Wilson Odobert, who has played just 182 minutes since his £25 million summer transfer from Burnley, are also injured.

They also have problems in midfield, too, with both Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr suspended having picked up two yellow cards on Tottenham‘s run to the semi-finals.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is injured and, with Fraser Forster potentially still ill after missing the weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle, Tottenham could turn to new signing Antonin Kinsky.

The shot-stopper only signed from Slavia Prague on Sunday but has already been registered, trained and is available to play, confirmed Postecoglou on Tuesday.

Postecoglou was asked if Kinsky would start, to which he responded: “We will see. He arrived on Sunday. He has had a couple of days of training.

“He is registered and eligible to play. We still have got to do a couple of final things with him and then we will see.

“We’ve tracked him all season and he’s definitely someone we are really excited about.”

There was some positive news for Tottenham fans from the manager, however, as he revealed Mikey Moore “potentially could be available to be on the bench.”

The 17-year-old winger has made his debut and played 10 times this season, but hasn’t featured since October 30 due to illness impacting his fitness levels.

Rodrigo Bentancur is also now available after his seven-game suspension for saying South Korean Son Heung-min and his cousins “all look the same.”

Given Tottenham are facing pressure to win silverware after a 17-year trophy drought, we can expect Postecoglou to keep his team as strong as possible.

Possible Tottenham XI: Austin; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Reguilon; Bissouma, Bergvall; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Solanke