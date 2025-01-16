Trent Alexander-Arnold has not reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, despite claims to the contrary in Spain this week.

As is typical following a setback for Real Madrid – this time losing 5-2 to Barcelona in their Supercopa de Espana final – the Spanish press have pushed for a PR boost.

This season that has invariably involved their interest in Alexander-Arnold, and this week saw claims the right-back had now reached a verbal agreement to join on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Marca were among those to claim that Real have “the player’s yes in their pocket” and were even still hoping to sign him in January.

But Sky Sports‘ Merseyside correspondent Vinny O’Connor says that those reports are “understood to be wide of the mark,” with no such agreement in place.

Alexander-Arnold is now free to discuss terms with Real and other clubs outside of England, but the situation appears to remain the same, with no update on his future either way.

Liverpool have already rejected a bid worth in the region of £15 million for their No. 66 this month, with no intention of selling.

Spanish newspaper AS claimed on Wednesday that Real could seek a stopgap signing in the current transfer window while pushing for Alexander-Arnold as their long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.

There has been a growing unrest around talks when it comes to Liverpool supporters, with a frustration over the lack of clarity from the player himself.

The unsuccessful bid from Real was followed by a poor performance in the 2-2 draw with Man United, which led many to believe that the 26-year-old was distracted by the speculation.

But Alexander-Arnold has since produced excellent performances against Tottenham, Accrington Stanley and, for the most part, Nottingham Forest, underlining his commitment to the cause this season.

Liverpool are still hopeful of tying the academy graduate to a new long-term contract and Thursday’s update is fairly encouraging in that respect.

Sky Sports have also reported Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal’s interest in Mohamed Salah, whose contract is also due to expire at the end of the season.

There are no such links when it comes to Virgil van Dijk, who is considered the most likely to extend his deal with the Reds – though Salah is expected to eventually agree new terms as well.