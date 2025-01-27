A VAR expert is in agreeance with Liverpool fans that Ipswich‘s Julio Enciso should have been sent off for his reckless challenge on Wataru Endo, but an ex-ref does not agree.

Endo was pursuing a loose ball when Enciso leapt off the ground and crashed into Liverpool’s No. 3 at full force, making direct contact with his midriff and head.

The Ipswich substitute, who had only been on the pitch mere minutes, led with his hip and put Endo in direct danger – thankfully, the Japan international was fit to see out the match.

Referee Michael Salisbury adjudged the incident to only be worthy of a yellow card, with VAR Paul Tierney not intervening.

ESPN‘s VAR expert, Dale Johnson, offered a different verdict as he interestingly pointed out that Salisbury was involved as VAR when Raul Jimenez was sent off for a similar incident last season.

He was also at Stockley Park when Joao Pedro escaped the same fate for Brighton earlier in the campaign, but Johnson states that “Enciso’s challenge was worse.”

“It was higher, and leading with the hip into the upper body of Endo,” he explained.

“We’ve spent part of this article discussing PGMOL’s desire to protect player welfare with the nature of challenges, yet Enciso has got away with a booking for a tackle which resulted in a red card last season.

“While Jimenez jumped in slightly higher, Enciso crossed the line. This should lead to a VAR intervention for a red card.”

Endo was extremely lucky that nothing serious came from the incident, but former referee Dermot Gallagher did not agree with, seemingly, the majority that it was worthy of a sending off.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gallagher suggested that Enciso pulling his foot away is what saved him – but let’s just forget the knee (a joint that is not so forgiving) made direct contact.

“I think what saves him from a red card is that, at the end, he actually pulls his boot away,” Gallagher assessed on Ref Watch.

“He knows he’s going to collide with him, he knows it’s not a wise challenge, but he does pull his boot away, so he doesn’t go through with his studs or catch him in the chest with his studs. He’s going to catch him, but he hasn’t jumped with a massive amount of force.

“It’s not wise, but I don’t think it’s a red card.”

We would love to know what “a massive amount of force” equates to then if this wasn’t an example of it!