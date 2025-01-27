Virgil van Dijk has maintained that he has “no idea” how many more Liverpool appearances he will make amid his contract uncertainty – not exactly what we want to hear.

If you are growing tired and increasingly frustrated over the lack of contract progress, know that you are not alone as positive updates seem few and far between.

Van Dijk has been consistently respectful but firm about his situation, though his updates have never quite instilled a lot of confidence that a resolution is around the corner.

And his latest after the win over Ipswich on the weekend followed the same trend, with the skipper underlining he doesn’t know how many games he will add to his 300 for the club beyond this season.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after his milestone outing, he said: “Very proud. My family and my kids were here today so it was a special day.

“I might get a glass of red wine tonight just to celebrate, me and my wife. But that’s it. The focus is then on the next game.

“There will be a day one day when I reflect on everything that’s happened to me at Liverpool. Then I’ll have a proper think about what stands out. Hopefully, there are still good things to come.

“I have no idea [how many more appearances I’ll make]. How many are left this season? Hopefully, those are guaranteed and then I don’t know what the future will bring.”

As captain of the club and a player who just reached 300 appearances and looks like he is only getting better, it remains a significant oversight from the club that we are in this situation.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold only add to the alarming nature of it all, and with a maximum of 31 games left in Liverpool’s season if they go the distance, the clock continues to tick.

For now, though, that is what is concerning Van Dijk as the Reds continue to make a charge in four different competitions under Arne Slot.

Van Dijk added: “Keeping everyone fresh is very important. We play at PSV on Wednesday when there will probably be some rotation with some other players having the opportunity to show themselves in the Champions League.

“These things are good to do because everyone is needed in match form. These moments where players can come, it’s very important. It’s good to create these things. The manager is using these opportunities.”