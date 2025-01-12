Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is prepared to put the team first and play his part in their challenge for four trophies.

The Japan international has been limited to just 15 appearances this season, with his four starts coming in domestic cup competitions.

He found himself at centre-back for the comfortable 4-0 FA Cup win over League Two Accrington due to an injury to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk being rested.

It was, however, a rare opportunity for the 31-year-old, whose future at the club remains in doubt. He has been linked with a number of sides after Liverpool turned down a £12 million bid from Marseille in the summer.

Speculation has drawn Wolves, Ipswich, Celtic and AC Milan into the mix for January but with Liverpool top of the Premier League and Champions League, in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and through to the fourth round of the FA Cup Endo wants to make a contribution in the second half of the season.

“I don’t get frustrated or anything like that, I always try to get ready to help the team,” he said after an impressive performance against the League Two strugglers.

“Of course I want to play every game but we need everyone in the squad.

“The players who don’t play constantly have played very well (against Accrington) so that is the most important thing for the team to achieve something.

“We need everybody so we need to get ready for every game that’s coming.”

Endo’s ability to fill in at centre-back, where he has occasionally featured in recent matches, may work to his advantage as Ryan Gravenberch has the holding midfield role sewn up.

While he has not discussed the switch with head coach Arne Slot, it is a role he is comfortable in.

“Actually, I used to play as a defender when I was 18 to 25 years old so I don’t mind if I play centre-back or number six. I just do what I can do,” he added.

“I don’t discuss with the manager what my position is. Joey (Gomez) has got an injury and Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) is just coming back so that’s why I played.

“He (Slot) also thinks putting me as a defender is a good option to play his tactics so I hope I’m going to get a lot more minutes than before.”

The ease he went about his duties, albeit against League Two attackers, provided further reassurance for Slot as his side scored two goals in each half.

Diogo Jota, on his first start since October after injury, got on the end of a counter-attack from a Stanley free-kick and Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a brilliant second before the break.

Substitutes Jayden Danns, the 18-year-old on target for the third time in two FA Cup appearances, and Federico Chiesa, with his first goal since joining in August, scored after the break.

Slot also handed a debut to Rio Ngumoha, who at the age of 16 years and 135 days, became Liverpool’s youngest starter and put in a lively performance.

“My son is 11 years old so there’s only five years difference so I can’t believe I play with him,” said Endo.

“I think he played very well, especially first half. His dribbling is amazing.”