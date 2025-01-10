Liverpool sources have acknowledged their interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though it is maintained that “a lot needs to happen” to secure a deal.

Kvaratskhelia is now a known target for the Reds amid speculation over his future at Napoli, but the 23-year-old left winger is not being actively pursued.

That is as it stands, with Liverpool instead poised to make their move when the opportunity arises as Paris Saint-Germain continue talks over a possible deal.

While in his press conference on Friday Arne Slot looked to cool speculation over any deals this month, sources within the club acknowledge interest in Kvaratskhelia.

According to journalist David Lynch, speaking on his YouTube channel, “if there is an opportunity there, then Liverpool want to be all over it.”

However, Lynch explained that “a lot needs to come together” for any move for Kvaratskhelia – valued at €80 million (£67m) – to come to fruition.

“I spoke to a source at Liverpool yesterday and the way they put it to me really was that a lot needs to happen for this deal to come together,” he said.

“There are quite a few moving parts – obviously the fact that other clubs are interested is one of those – but this is very much a player Liverpool absolutely like.

“He fits the profile perfectly. He’s 23 years old, so he’s on the kind of brink of where you expect his peak years to be, he’s scored a lot of goals at a high level – not just Serie A but also the Champions League – he’s won trophies, so he knows what that’s all about.

“So a lot to like about the player and the fact is, even though as I say a lot needs to come together, I think the bottom line of what was said to me is if there is an opportunity there, then Liverpool want to be all over it.

“Because this is a player that they’ve liked for some time.”

Opportunistic is a word often used regarding Liverpool’s transfer plans – it was the case in the summer and remains that way now – and the possibility of Napoli selling Kvaratskhelia fits into that.

“It does seem that that opportunity is about to arise, because we know and we’ve seen the reports that Paris Saint-Germain are sniffing around the player, they are actually engaged in talks with Napoli now,” Lynch continued.

“Those talks would not be ongoing if Napoli were taking the stance that they absolutely don’t want to sell the player, so I think that shows and it gives encouragement to other clubs that are out there.”

Lynch, whose work can be found on Substack, insisted that Liverpool are not yet in talks with Napoli, but indicated PSG are far away from the Italian club’s valuation.

Reports suggest that PSG have offered in the region of €45 million (£37.7m), with Napoli seeking almost double that.

In the event a fee is agreed, or thereabouts, Lynch believes that may be the time that Liverpool enter the fray, saying: “This is something they’ve done before, this is an approach we’ve seen them take previously.

“I remember back when Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in the January window that Tottenham went as far as agreeing a fee with Porto, before Liverpool pounced.

“I think what they did in that situation, and I think this is a similar approach they’ll take this time around, is allow Spurs to do all the legwork really before diving in and making their move.

“Allowing Spurs to find out what fee Porto would agree in that case and then be ready to make the move.

“So I think it’s going to be a similar approach here: find out what it would take for Napoli to sanction a sale and then dive in.”