Liverpool will be in the running for Napoli left winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if he leaves Napoli this month, according to leading transfer source David Ornstein.

It has been maintained that Liverpool would be opportunistic rather than active in the January transfer window, with an eye on all potential markets.

One could emerge in the form of Napoli and Georgia left winger Kvaratskhelia, who is attracting interest from other clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea this month.

Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, explains that Liverpool are “attentive to the situation” and it is a deal they “will be ready to contend for if it becomes a market opportunity.”

Kvaratskhelia, 23, is contracted to Napoli until 2027, but with no progress with regards a new deal there appears a likelihood that he could leave this month.

PSG are described as “leading contenders,” but it is certainly interesting that Ornstein has reported Liverpool’s willingness to join the fray.

Chiesa wanted by Napoli

The journalist has earned a top-tier reputation in reporting transfers and him crediting Liverpool with an interest in Kvaratskhelia certainly bears weight.

Interestingly, he adds that it “may take a significant departure to create space,” with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz already primary options on the left wing, while Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are also capable of playing there.

But with Sky Italia reporting that Napoli would be interested in Federico Chiesa if they lost Kvaratskhelia this month, there could be an opening.

Despite insistence from his agent that Chiesa is not seeking a move away from Anfield this month, there have been repeated claims in Italy that the £12.5 million summer signing would be open to an early exit.

Kvaratskhelia has also played on the right wing and centrally during his club career – which has also taken in spells with Dinamo Tbilisi, FC Rustavi, Lokomotiv Moscow, Rubin Kazan and Dinamo Batumi – but he is a natural on the left.

So far this season he has five goals and three assists in 19 games for Napoli, while in 107 appearances for the Serie A side overall he has scored 30 and assisted 29.

He is the leading attacking talent for his country and scored a memorable goal as Georgia secured a shock 2-0 win over Portugal at Euro 2024.

However, Kvaratskhelia recently missed out on the Georgian Footballer of the Year to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will complete his £29 million move to Liverpool from Valencia in the summer.