Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who is among those being considered by Liverpool, was spotted in the stands at Anfield on Saturday for the 4-1 win over Ipswich.

Hato was among the 60,420 spectators inside Anfield on Saturday, as the club set a new record attendance for a Premier League fixture.

The 18-year-old was spotted by supporters watching the 4-1 victory over Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich, flourished by two goals and an assist by fellow Dutchman Cody Gakpo.

That led many to speculate that Liverpool could be working on a deal to sign Hato before the end of the winter transfer window.

But according to De Telegraaf‘s Mike Verweij, speaking on their Kick-Off podcast, the teenager came on invitation from countryman Ryan Gravenberch.

In quotes carried by VP.nl, Verweij did however reveal that Liverpool are “certainly” interested in Hato, along with “a lot of big clubs” with Real Madrid “also following him closely.”

“He has so far indicated that he doesn’t think the winter break is a good time to make a transfer,” the reporter added.

“For all interested clubs that haven’t contacted Ajax, but have contacted Hato’s management, that’s the answer.

“Ajax fans don’t have to fear a winter departure at this point. Moreover, I also think that Ajax will not let him go under any circumstances now.”

It was, therefore, seemingly a simple case of one footballer watching a football match involving three players he is now teammates with at international level.

Ajax were not in action over the weekend, with a break between their final two fixtures in the Europa League, meaning Hato was free to leave the Netherlands and visit Liverpool.

The youngster travelled to the UK with friends and also spent time in Manchester, though he clearly did not attend Man City‘s 3-1 win over Chelsea given it kicked off soon after full-time at Anfield.

Whether Liverpool’s interest in Hato will develop into offers to Ajax remains to be seen, though he would certainly fit in under Arne Slot.

Capable of playing both as a centre-back and, more regularly, a left-back, he has already played 92 times for Ajax and five for the Netherlands national team despite not turning 19 until March.

Having been given his Eredivisie debut by now-Liverpool first-team coach John Heitinga, Hato has already captained the club on a number of occasions.

A fee of €30 million (£25.2m) has been mooted, though the likelihood is that would increase given the level of reported interest.