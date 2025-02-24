Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed seeing rivals Arsenal lose ground in the title race but admits he would much rather be playing than watching when it comes to the quest for the club’s record-equalling 20th league championship.

Just over 24 hours after the Gunners lost at home to West Ham, missing the chance to exert some pressure, the Argentina midfielder was starring in a 2-0 victory at Manchester City which stretched their lead at the top to 11 points.

Players usually say they pay no attention to other team’s results but Mac Allister did say he tuned in to the latter stages of Arsenal’s game and was pleased with the outcome.

“Of course you watch the game, I did watch it when I got home, the last 30 minutes,” said the World Cup winner.

“You want them to lose, I think that is pretty normal because that makes our life easier.

“When I watch I don’t enjoy, I prefer to play them.

“We have many games ahead which are going to be really difficult and we know they are a really good team who will push us as well.”

Liverpool’s first league win at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 has opened up a significant margin at the top.

Although Arsenal have a match in hand, their next three fixtures are away at third-placed Nottingham Forest and Manchester United and at home to Chelsea and the win over City has turned up the pressure.

Asked if it was a significant win Mac Allister, sporting a black eye and a swollen cheek after Omar Marmoush fell on him, said: “Yeah it definitely was. When you come to these places and play teams like Man City you always want to win.

“We were really committed to what we wanted; maybe we didn’t play as we wanted, we didn’t keep the possession as we wanted, but we had to defend and we had to do it pretty well.

“It is still a long way. We have the 11 points but they have (played) one game less so it is still the same. There are some really difficult games ahead.”

Mac Allister has flourished in his role as one of two deep-lying midfielders with the licence to get forward, and at City that was supplemented by Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones playing as twin, free-roaming number 10s.

“It’s always easier when you have good players around and that’s our case, we have a really good team and really good midfielders who came to the club the same time as me, not long ago,” he added.

“We are complementing each other really well and we are happy to play with each other.”