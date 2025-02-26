Reliable reporters have given two positions Liverpool will target in the transfer window, while claiming Kostas Tsimikas is “more likely” to leave than Andy Robertson

With the exception of Federico Chiesa, the summer will mark two years since Liverpool signed a first-team player.

Expect that to change, though, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to arrive on July 1. We can expect Liverpool to be active this summer, with the entrance and exit doors both busy.

Left-back is one of the positions in which we could see change.

Journalist Gregg Evans, with additional reporting from James Pearce, wrote for the Athletic that “strengthening further at centre-back is part of the thinking for the next transfer window, as is finding a new left-back to compete with Andy Robertson.”

This campaign, the Scotland captain has not always shown the type of form that saw him become arguably the world’s best left-back in his early years at Liverpool.

However, the 30-year-old’s experience could still prove vital, especially if any of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah were to leave.

“His contract expires in the summer of 2026 and Robertson is in no rush to leave,” the Athletic report added.

“A short-term extension is plausible. Finding a buyer for Kostas Tsimikas is more likely than moving on Robertson.”

• READ HERE: Jorrel Hato transfer interest – Liverpool “studying” 2 left-backs for summer

Tsimikas being transfer-listed should come as no surprise. While the Greek international has put in some good performances under Arne Slot, there is a feeling among fans he has reached his ceiling.

In terms of replacements, Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez is “admired,” say the Athletic, while the Times‘ Paul Joyce wrote that Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is being ‘studied’.

Hato is an 18-year-old left-sided defender and is already playing regularly for the Eredivisie leaders. The Ajax man actually came to watch Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Ipswich thanks to an invitation from Ryan Gravenberch.

He also has five caps at international level and fits the style of left-footed defender Liverpool have been linked with in recent windows.

Kerkez, meanwhile, is a more traditional left-back, able to get up and down the wing and probably boasts more of an attacking threat than Hato.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes‘ has already signed Kerkez before, too.

When working at Bournemouth, Hughes secured the signing of Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth around £15.5 million, with Slot also a known admirer while in charge at Feyenoord.