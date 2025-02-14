Arne Slot, Sipke Hulshoff and both Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the FA for various alleged offences during and after the Merseyside derby.

Slot and assistant Hulshoff were one of four individuals sent off in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Wednesday night.

The pair were shown straight red cards following their interaction with referee Michael Oliver and his team of officials, while Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were given second yellows for a physical altercation.

It was initially reported that, like Jones, Slot would miss the Reds’ next fixture which comes at home to Wolves on Sunday.

But any suspension for the Liverpool head coach and assistant Hulshoff will be determined at a later date, with the FA only confirming their charges against the pair, along with both clubs, on Friday evening.

An FA statement reads:

“Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been charged following the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday, 12 February.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle.

“The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished.

“It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal.

“It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off.

“Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have until next Wednesday, February 19, to provide their respective responses.”

With the FA not expecting an official response until Wednesday, it would suggest that Slot and his assistant cannot yet be ruled out of the Premier League clash with Aston Villa that night either.

That means, depending on any potential appeal and the verdict of an independent panel, Liverpool’s two most senior coaches could face a ban for the trip to Man City on February 23 instead.

What has Slot said?

In his pre-Wolves press conference on Friday, Slot admitted that “the emotions got the better of him” during his exchange with Oliver, following a controversial equaliser for Everton.

“I think what happened was that the extra time intention of five minutes that ended up being eight, there happened a lot,” he told reporters at the AXA Training Centre.

“The emotions got the better of me and if I could do that differently, if I could look back, I would do it differently.

“What exactly was said or happened, there is an ongoing process and I don’t want to disturb that.”

Hulshoff gave a brief response of his own on Instagram on Friday, writing: “Learn and move on…focus for the next game.”