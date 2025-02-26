After criticising Darwin Nunez following Liverpol’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, Arne Slot has explained his comments and revealed how the striker is already making amends.

While his finishing has often frustrated, Nunez has been fully supported by fans at Anfield thanks to his tireless work rate.

Against Aston Villa, though, coach Slot thought this was lacking as he declared he couldn’t ‘accept his behaviour’ after missing a big chance.

The Uruguayan was subsequently left on the bench for Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Man City and didn’t even come on as a substitute.

However, Nunez has since shown positive signs in training and, on Tuesday, Slot told media including the Liverpool Echo: “He was still a bit disappointed the day after (Villa).

“But yesterday he was incredible in the training session when it comes to work-rate. Hopefully he can keep doing this, and whenever the team needs him then he is ready for it if he keeps putting in sessions like he did yesterday.”

As part of his comments after drawing against Villa, Slot alluded to him having a talk with his No. 9, something which he has since delved into deeper.

Slot: “I can’t accept if a player doesn’t give everything”

“First of all, I helped him by saying you can miss a chance,” the head coach explained.

“I wasn’t only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn’t happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

“I always try to be honest with my players and be honest as I can to you guys as well where I always try to protect my players so I don’t say he never worked hard. I know him differently.

“I know him at Villa at home where he made a 100-metre sprint and scored a goal, I know him when he came on against City at home and was pressing really aggressively and wins the ball back and we score.

“But I can’t accept if a player doesn’t give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once but twice was a bit too much. That’s why I addressed it.

“Not that I’m all of a sudden very angry with him. I don’t mind that he missed a chance, I’d have loved him to score it, and I know he will eventually score. But if you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team.

“I’m not saying he didn’t do that at all, but it wasn’t the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard.”

With a summer move to Saudi Arabia still in the offing despite Liverpool rejecting a sale in January, the writing is seemingly on the wall for Nunez’s Liverpool career.

For now, though, it is vital the relationship between player and club remains harmonious as Liverpool push for multiple trophies.

Thankfully, judging by Slot’s latest comments, it seems Nunez has taken the criticism onboard.