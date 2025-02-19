Arne Slot sprung somewhat of a surprise with his lineup against Aston Villa, with the Liverpool boss explaining his rationale after making just one change.

Liverpool named a lineup with only a single tweak from the win over Wolves, but it notably lacked a specialist left winger with Curtis Jones included at the expense of Luis Diaz.

With Cody Gakpo still unavailable with an ankle knock and Diaz starting the last three matches, playing 249 minutes of a possible 270, there was a decision to be made amid a hectic schedule.

Explaining why he left Diaz out of the XI, Slot explained to TNT Sports that it was not a case of looking forward, saying: “It’s more to do with what happened last week.

“Lucho played in seven days three games because I decided to play him against Plymouth – because I knew Cody was fit.

“But now with Cody being out, he (Diaz) had to play three games in seven days. Now today again, Sunday again, and Wednesday again.”

With a trip to Man City to come on Sunday and the visit of Newcastle to follow in the subsequent midweek, there is plenty for Slot and his players to juggle.

Gakpo seemingly remains a doubt for the weekend and it is vital to ensure Diaz stays fit, even if his contributions to the score sheet have been inconsistent at best throughout this season.

At Villa, the Reds could set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, as seen throughout the campaign in and out of possession, with either Jones or Dominik Szoboszlai occupying the left wing and the other at No. 10.

Slot does have the personnel on hand to change his attack should he feel the need later in the match, though, with Diaz, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez all available from the bench.

This is Liverpool’s third of five league games over a 15-day period.