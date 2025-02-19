Liverpool head to Villa Park for another midweek fixture, with Aston Villa in indifferent form ahead of the 7.30pm kickoff. Here’s how to stream the match.

The Reds are in the midst of a busy schedule due to the rearrangement of their postponed trip to Everton and their participation in the Carabao Cup final.

Clinching their spot at Wembley meant the trip to Villa had to be moved forward, landing on the same night their prospective Champions League last 16 opponents close out the knockout playoffs.

Villa have won only two of their last seven games in all competitions and while Liverpool have been questioned of late after difficult results, they are unbeaten in 21 games in the Premier League and remain seven points clear.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm (GMT) – or 2.30pm in New York, 11.30am in Los Angeles, 6.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.30pm in Dubai and 10.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options for Aston Villa vs. Liverpool can be found here.

