Arne Slot has already invited Jurgen Klopp to return to Anfield or Liverpool’s training ground, with the Dutchman insisting he is “always welcome.”

Since leaving Liverpool last May, Klopp first travelled the world as a man with zero obligations and he instantly looked 10 years younger for it.

He is now head of global football for Red Bull, which has taken him to the United States, Brazil and Japan so far, making for a busy start to 2025.

Before his departure from the club, Klopp insisted that he would “come and watch games, and if whoever is the next manager doesn’t like having me in the stands, I couldn’t be bothered.”

Well, Slot has made it clear we would not be put out by the German’s presence, telling reporters that he has already extended an invitation and it is an open-door policy.

“I wouldn’t mind him (Klopp) coming,” he said, via the Mirror. “I invited him, I think, to the [Man] City and Real [Madrid] games, but he told me he has a job and is somewhere else in the world.

“He can be here every single time he wants to come, either to the training ground or the games. He is more than welcome.

“But at this moment he had a job to do and in the first half of the season, he had a job to do with his wife, enjoying life. For me, he is always welcome.”

The presence of a figure of Klopp’s stature could threaten to overshadow a club, as we have all seen with Man United over the years, but Liverpool is a lot better placed to welcome back their legendary manager.

Slot will seemingly continue to extend the invitation and if Mohamed Salah‘s recent words on a planned visit are anything to go by, we could be seeing him in the stands before the end of the season.

“Yes, more than before. We’re in good contact,” Salah told Sky Germany when asked if he still speaks with Klopp.

“We’ve written to each other a lot in the last few months. He asked about my family, congratulated me on the games and on reaching the final of the Carabao Cup – things like that.

“And he told me when he’ll be coming here next…”

Klopp will not be out to be the centre of attention when the time comes to return, but he will undoubtedly be shown plenty of appreciation from supporters when he does.