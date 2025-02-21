Jurgen Klopp is planning a return to Liverpool in the near future, with the former manager’s visit revealed by Mohamed Salah who talks to him “more than before.”

Klopp left Merseyside shortly after his final day in charge last summer, packing up his office in May and then his house in June after a trip back to Anfield to watch Taylor Swift.

Since then he has taken in time travelling, along with residing in his villa in Mallorca, before beginning a new job at the start of 2025.

Now head of global football for Red Bull, Klopp has begun visiting the various clubs within their stable, including trips to the United States, Brazil and Japan.

But his fondness for Liverpool remains and, according to Salah, there are plans in the works for him to return – likely with a visit to Anfield.

“Yes, more than before. We’re in good contact,” he told Sky Germany when asked if he still speaks with Klopp.

“We’ve written to each other a lot in the last few months. He asked about my family, congratulated me on the games and on reaching the final of the Carabao Cup – things like that.

“And he told me when he’ll be coming here next…”

Though Salah stopped short of revealing when Klopp would be back, it seems possible that this will come at some stage in the campaign.

While Klopp would surely keep his distance when it comes to trophy lifts and parades, his affinity to the club and the city – along with the role he had in building Arne Slot‘s squad – merits a mention.

That remains a way down the road, of course, with Liverpool’s first chance at silverware under Slot coming against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

The Reds are also top of the Premier League and have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League – so perhaps Klopp could fit in a trip to Anfield on a matchday.

“I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly,” Salah continued on the successful transition from Klopp to Slot.

“But the coach hasn’t changed that much for us. He likes counter-pressing, we still play on the counter, but he wants us to have more control of the ball.

“So, it’s a little different, but I don’t see a very big difference.”