Arne Slot has once again spoken of his appreciation for Wataru Endo, lauding him as both a footballer and a person.

The Japanese has become a cult hero since arriving at Liverpool in the summer of 2023, despite rarely managing to nail down a starting berth.

This season, Endo has only started four matches, in all competitions, including none in the Premier League.

Despite this, the 32-year-old has still produced some intelligent late cameos, winning free-kicks and breaking up play.

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, Slot didn’t hold back in his admiration for Endo.

“I appreciate him a lot as a football player but also as a human being because no matter how many minutes the team needs him [for], he always shows up,” Slot said.

“The reason why he always shows up – and that is what makes him special, and I’ve said it a few times before – is players, and I have worked with many that were in a similar situation like him, don’t always find the energy to train well the day after a game when they didn’t have playing time or two days after a game.

“But it doesn’t matter which day of the week it is or if he has played, he always gives his best in every training session and, as a result of that, every time the team needs him he shows up.

“That’s a big compliment for him, that he brings performances in like he did today.”

This is the second time in quick succession that Slot has hailed Endo, recently describing him as “special” because of the ease in which he can get into a rhythm even if he hasn’t played much.

The Japanese is the type of footballer that title-winning teams need – unsung figures who don’t make the headlines, but who use their experience expertly.

If Liverpool do win the Premier League this season, as well as other trophies, Endo’s influence won’t be ignored by supporters, who will appreciate him long after he leaves.

He has a role to play in the coming weeks and months, with his nous off the bench potentially valuable in the upcoming Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.