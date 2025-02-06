With left-back a position in which it is widely believed Liverpool can improve, a Merseyside journalist has named Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez as a player of interest to the Reds.

Andy Robertson, who is now 30 years old, and Kostas Tsimikas are Liverpool’s current left-backs, but doubts exist over the viability of both as long-term options at the club.

Subsequently, the Reds have been linked with potential new full-backs in the transfer market, the latest of which is 23-year-old Gutierrez.

Writing on his Substack, Merseyside journalist David Lynch explained: “Robertson is beginning to look less capable of producing his best form three times a week and perhaps better suited to the back-up role currently occupied by Kostas Tsimikas.

“There is well-documented interest in Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, though Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez has also been watched closely.”

It has widely been reported that Gutierrez has a £29 million release clause at the City Football Group-owned club.

For comparison, 21-year-old Kerkez would likely command a fee in the region of £50 million.

• READ HERE: What Arne Slot said when asked directly on Kerkez transfer

Who is Miguel Gutierrez?

Believe it or not, most Liverpool supporters will have watched Gutierrez already this season.

The 23-year-old played for Girona in their 1-0 Champions League defeat to the Reds in December, but he didn’t play at left-back on that occasion.

With Daley Blind at full-back, Gutierrez started in front of him up against a Liverpool right side of Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, who scored the winner with a penalty.

On the night, he didn’t have too much impact, but across the last two-and-a-half years he has impressed for a Girona team that finished third in La Liga last season.

Playing in his natural left-back role, the Spaniard has made a name for himself as an attacking-minded, left-footed full-back.

He comes highly-rated too, with Zinedine Zidane promoting the youngster to Real Madrid‘s senior squad in the summer of 2019.

He had to wait until April 2021 for his debut, though, playing 15 minutes in a 3-0 win against Cadiz.

After making 10 appearances for Los Blancos’ first team, he left for about £4 million to Girona where he has already played 102 games.

This season, he has played 19 times, scoring twice and setting up five goals.

In 2024, it was reported that Madrid were interested in bringing him back to the Bernabeu, but no such transfer materialised.