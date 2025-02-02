Liverpool are reported to hold an interest in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, but asked after Saturday’s 2-0 win, Arne Slot would give little away.

Kerkez is widely regarded as a target for the Reds as they consider revamping their left-back options, in light of a shaky season from Andy Robertson.

Saturday brought an opportunity to watch the Hungarian up close, as he started up against Mohamed Salah in Saturday’s clash at Dean Court – and his attacking quality stood out.

It was Kerkez’s overlapping run which led to a goal from David Brooks ruled out for a marginal offside, while FotMob credit the 21-year-old with making the most interceptions of any player (five).

Slot’s post-match press conference gave one reporter the chance to ask about any interest in Kerkez, though the reply was as expected.

“I don’t think I have to talk about players that we are interested in, let alone a player from Bournemouth,” he said.

“He’s playing over here, he’s having a great season as many, many, many other players here are as well.

“That shows you probably how good of a manager you have over here, what a great sporting director you had over here – and maybe still have, I don’t know how the one now is doing.

“[Richard Hughes] brought in very good players and this manager works with them in an incredible way, because he brings the best out of every single player – including the one you just mentioned, but I’m not talking about an individual.

“They are all bringing the best out of their game at the moment.”

There are obvious connections for Kerkez at Liverpool, most notably Hughes who signed him for Bournemouth and Dominik Szoboszlai, who considers him his best friend in football.

Szoboszlai and Kerkez were pictured together in the Bournemouth dressing room after Saturday’s 2-0, though there is unlikely to have been any ulterior motive to that meeting.

That Slot brought up Hughes’ success with signings while in the position of technical director at Bournemouth does show that he appreciates the work in acquiring players such as Kerkez.

Slot himself will have watched the youngster with admiration while playing for AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, and while he played a straight bat to questions on future interest, it is a story not worth ruling out yet.