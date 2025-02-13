The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle finally has a kickoff time for Sunday, March 16.

For only the second time in the clubs’ shared history, Liverpool and Newcastle will meet in a domestic cup final as they head to Wembley as the last two standing in the Carabao Cup.

Up until now, all fans knew was the day and date of the match, but it has now been confirmed that it will kickoff at 4.30pm (GMT) on Sunday, March 16.

It will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports and ITV.

What is the club’s ticket allocation?

Liverpool have been allocated 32,196 seats in the east stand – the same number and location as the club’s triumph last season.

There have, thankfully, been no increase to ticket prices this season with adult fees ranging between £150 and £41.

You can find full information on ticket details, eligibility and sales here.

Travel nightmare for fans

A trip to Wembley ought to be fun with the only stress centred around whether your team will win, but it is never quite the case.

Trips are instead complicated by engineering works, tube strikes or a shortage of trains, and there is a similar issue this year.

Industrial action has announced by the RMT Union for Avanti West Coast services on all Sundays from January 12 to May 25.

Bookings can currently be made for trains departing Liverpool Lime Street for London Euston via Birmingham New Street – a four-and-a-half-hour journey – but no timetable has been released for direct services.

Supporters will be advised to plan accordingly and additional services may be provided by the clubs involved, with other modes of transport clearly preferable.

It will be a busy day in London with Arsenal hosting Chelsea in the Premier League and Tottenham making the trip to Fulham, so supporters will also have to take that into account.