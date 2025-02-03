Tyler Morton has serious interest in his services just hours before the January transfer window deadline, with a fee in excess of £10 million now mooted.

Morton recently hinted at his desire to leave in pursuit of regular first-team football and he may get his wish before the transfer deadline at 11pm (UK).

As per the Times‘ reliable Paul Joyce, Middlesbrough have shown interest in the midfielder over a permanent move to the Riverside.

It is stated that the “fee could be significantly above £10 million depending on bonuses and add-ons,” but the Northern Echo‘s Dominic Shaw adds that Liverpool are “asking too much as things stand.”

Morton was the subject of interest from several clubs in the summer, including Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, but the club rejected all loan offers for the 22-year-old.

UPDATE: Middlesbrough “have not come close enough to matching valuations,” meaning Morton will not complete a move.

Boro is currently home to Ben Doak, who is spending the season on loan after the Reds rejected bids up to £16 million from Premier League clubs in January.

Joyce adds that “the two clubs have a good relationship” thanks to Doak’s success, and now the coming hours are key in deciding Morton’s future.

The midfielder has played just 253 first-team minutes this season across five appearances, with a further 14 games spent as an unused substitute under Arne Slot.

After his third start against Accrington Stanley last month, Morton admitted it was time for him to be “selfish” over his future.

“This month is a big month for myself. It’s decision time, and I feel ready to kick on and be a proper professional, if that’s here or someone else,” he said.

“I need to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

Middlesbrough would represent a positive move for Morton in a league he has plenty of experience in, having previously played 79 games in the Championship with Blackburn and Hull.

In other January transfer news, Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon are both expected to sign off on loan moves to Sunderland and Portsmouth, respectively, before the 11pm deadline.