Arne Slot has restored his key names for Liverpool’s first of five crucial games in 15 days, but returning Trent Alexander-Arnold does not start against Everton.

The Reds will put their FA Cup exit behind them as they head across Stanley Park for the final Merseyside derby at Goodison.

Having rotated the majority of his side for a humbling at Plymouth, Slot will look to reap the benefits as his key names head to Everton rested.

Alisson is among those brought back in, making his first start in three games after Caoimhin Kelleher‘s run against Tottenham and Plymouth in the cups.

Conor Bradley is named at right-back with Alexander-Arnold not yet fully fit, with the Northern Irishman joined by Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make up the first-choice midfield with Curtis Jones available again from the bench after a fitness issue.

And Luis Diaz leads the line flanked by Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, who were both given the weekend off.

Alexander-Arnold is named on the bench along with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, with no place for Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gana, Garner, Doucoure; Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Heath, Harrison, Sherif

Everton vs. Liverpool: The Goodison Park record

This will be Liverpool’s 120th and final visit to Goodison Park against Everton, with the wins and defeats so far exactly level!

In all competitions the Reds have won 41 times against Everton at Goodison and lost 41, so this could prove to be a historic tie-breaker.

The Reds have won only one of the last seven at Goodison, however. That came in December 2021 when Jordan Henderson, Salah (two) and Diogo Jota all scored in a memorable 4-1 win.

If Salah scores two in this game, he will join Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s record scorer against Everton in the Premier League with nine goals.

It will also see him record his joint-second best tally of goals in a Premier League season (23).

Should Liverpool win, Slot will become the first Reds manager ever to beat Everton, Man City and Man United at the first time of asking.

A win for the Reds will also bring up their 100th victory over Everton in all competitions, while three goals will see Liverpool bring up 150 at Everton in all competitions.

Finally, a clean sheet for Alisson will see him equal the Premier League record of most shutouts in a Merseyside derby.

He has seven, one behind Pepe Reina and one more than Jordan Pickford.

The start of a crucial run

Liverpool have an incredibly busy schedule until the end of the month, playing five Premier League games in just 15 days – talk about a significant period in the title race!

Slot’s side will meet Everton (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (A), Man City (A) and Newcastle (H) between February 12 and February 26.

At least most are heading into the run as fresh as possible, with 12 senior players involved no more than two times across the last four matches – hopefully it pays off.

Time to get more points on the board, Liverpool!