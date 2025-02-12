The final Premier League Merseyside derby at Goodison Park is upon us, finally, and Liverpool will be out to bid farewell in style. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

There is no need for extra motivation in this fixture, but it would be nice to have the final derby at Goodison end with a Liverpool victory!

This match has been a long time coming since it was postponed in December due to Storm Darragh and now it is time to convert the ‘extra’ game into points.

The Reds are currently 30 points and 15 positions ahead of the Toffees, but have only won at Goodison once since 2016 – time for that to change. Into these.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 7.30pm (GMT) – or 2.30pm in New York, 11.30am in Los Angeles, 6.30am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.30pm in Dubai and 10.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Everton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options for the Merseyside derby can be found here.

