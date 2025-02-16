➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Notts Forest won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Wolves: 2 changes as Diogo Jota starts

Arne Slot has made two changes to his Liverpool side to face Wolves on Sunday, with Diogo Jota back in the fold following an injury to Cody Gakpo.

The Reds are back at Anfield after back-to-back away games which ended in frustration, with a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth followed by a late 2-2 draw with Everton.

Slot will be hoping for a more straightforward afternoon against a side struggling near the bottom of the Premier League, though he knows that is unlikely to be the case.

Alisson is one of nine players retained from the Merseyside derby, but Trent Alexander-Arnold comes into the back four in place of Conor Bradley.

The vice-captain joins Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in the first-choice defence.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all keep their places from midweek with Curtis Jones suspended.

But with Gakpo unavailable due to a knock picked up against Everton, Slot has turned to Jota to lead the line with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the wings.

It means Jota makes his first Premier League start in four months, his last coming against Chelsea in October when he suffered a costly rib injury.

Despite the absence of Jones and Gakpo along with the long-term injured Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton, there is still a strong bench including the likes of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Chiesa, Nunez

Wolves: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, J.Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Guedes, Cunha

Substitutes: Bentley, Bueno, Munetsi, Traore, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Djiga, Lima

