It has been nearly five years since Dejan Lovren was a Liverpool player but he is back in the headlines after recent comments over Mohamed Salah‘s contract, which has irritated plenty.

The 35-year-old centre-back bid farewell to Anfield after the title-winning season in 2019/20, but few are regarded to have as close a relationship in football with Salah.

Lovren has readily been on hand to rubbish reports on Salah’s future in the past, and in an interview with Egyptian outlet WinWin has now shared his thoughts on the long-drawn-out contract saga.

There are a lot of ‘I’ statements throughout so keep in mind that Lovren is clearly disclosing his thoughts, not facts on various potential outcomes of ongoing talks.

“I have to be careful what I say now because I know a lot of things,” Lovren said after being asked about the situation, and even what Salah wants.

“Everyone wants him to stay, and I personally want him to stay. I called him one day and said: ‘Mo, you have to think about yourself. Look at everything you’ve given this club and what you can still give’.

“In the end, I came to the conclusion that the club doesn’t respect him enough, or at least not as much as they think they deserve, but that’s another side of the story, it’s all about what goes on behind the scenes.”

Lovren adds that he doesn’t “know the exact numbers, but whatever he’s asking for, I think he deserves it,” and insisted throughout that “he is closer to leaving than staying.”

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

The Croatian added: “Salah believes that there are things missing from the club’s side, and I hope it will be resolved soon. But the current reality is that he is closer to leaving than staying.

“He loves Liverpool, by the way, he loves Liverpool a lot, and he wants to stay, and that’s the most important part, maybe he sees himself retiring there.”

The reaction to Lovren’s article on social media has not been particularly positive, with many sensing the opportunity to discuss Salah’s contract as an easy way into the headlines:

2025 and Dejan Lovren is still winding me up. No way to live this — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) February 10, 2025

Liverpool lose a game and everyone is fuming at Dejan Lovren. Some things never change. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 10, 2025

2025 and Lovren is still winding me up. — Neil (@NeilLfc_5) February 10, 2025

Lovren left years ago and he’s still causing problems — Amy (@Ifcamy) February 9, 2025

So Lovren basically said nothing we didn’t know already? Nice one. The best thing he did at Liverpool was being Salah’s best friend. — Zaan (@ZaanTalksFooty) February 10, 2025

Absolutely 0 need for Lovren to come out with all that waffle — Ste (@LFC92) February 10, 2025

Liverpool lost to a team in the Championship and Dejan Lovren is all over my timeline… Feel like I'm in 2021 ffs — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) February 10, 2025

There are elements that you can agree with Lovren on, that Salah is irreplaceable and worthy of the money he is asking for, but all his teasing comments seem to have done is cause widespread irritation.

The sooner futures are set in stone, one way or another, the better.