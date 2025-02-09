Sixteen-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha was among the Liverpool players spotted getting off the club’s flight the day before Sunday’s FA Cup clash at Plymouth.

Ngumoha will be in the squad for Liverpool’s fourth-round tie at Home Park, having made his debut for the club as a starter in the previous round against Accrington Stanley.

It comes with Mohamed Salah among those not spotted landing at Exeter Airport on Saturday – albeit unconfirmed at this stage – with Arne Slot expected to have rested a number of key names.

A host of senior players have travelled to Devon nonetheless, including Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo.

Jarell Quansah, James McConnell, Federico Chiesa and Caoimhin Kelleher are among those to have been filmed disembarking in nearby Exeter.

Trey Nyoni is another youngster who has made the trip, while the sight of U21s goalkeeper Harvey Davies along with Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros suggests Alisson is among those given the weekend off.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota were not visible in footage from the airport.

However, while it stands to reason that many of those will not have travelled it is a necessity for some to have made the trip.

Bradley, Jones and Nunez will almost certainly have flown while there would be little surprise if Robertson, Gakpo and Jota are also involved.

Sunday is likely to see a similar lineup to the 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the third round, when Slot made eight changes and handed Ngumoha his debut and first start.

It remains to be seen if the head coach will take as bold an approach against Championship opposition, but with a trip to Everton coming up on Wednesday it may be deemed essential to provide rest to key names.