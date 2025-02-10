There were some terrible performances in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth on Sunday, not least from Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott.

The Reds were completely off the boil at Home Park, crashing out of the FA Cup at the fourth round.

Ryan Hardie’s penalty separated the two sides on the south coast, on a day when Arne Slot rang the changes and it showed.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Sadly, this was a day to focus on bad displays rather than good ones.

It was a woeful afternoon for Chiesa (3.9), who flopped in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

The Italian looked to be taken by surprise by a physical Plymouth side, struggling to make any kind of positive impact.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Chiesa was “very disappointing,” saying the winger “barely touched the ball” in the opening quarter.

GOAL’s Harry Sherlock was even more critical, saying he “offered next to nothing down the right flank,” not standing tall when senior players were needed.

Per FotMob, Chiesa won only four of his 17 duels – his 13 duels lost the most of any player – including only one successful dribble from 10 attempts.

Elliott (4.0) was just as bad for Liverpool, blowing the chance to stake a claim for more regular minutes.

It was Luis Diaz (4.4) who got the third-worst score, producing nowhere near enough quality from the left flank against lesser opposition.

Doyle described the Colombian as “far too inconsistent,” and Arne Slot may struggle to justify starting him at Everton on Wednesday night.