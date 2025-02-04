Gary Lineker has discussed a bit of Mohamed Salah‘s “cheeky sense of humour” after Liverpool’s No. 11 joked about following a similar path after leaving English football.

A conclusion to Salah’s contract discussions does not feel any closer, with the Egyptian now just less than four months away from being classed as a free agent.

The 32-year-old has fronted the press after recent games but has offered no new update on the ongoing talks, though he did have time for a joke about his future after meeting Lineker.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football‘ podcast alongside Alan Shearer, Lineker revealed he and Salah had a chance to talk after the Match of the Day presenter went to interview Arne Slot.

“Lovely guy as well, I spent 10 minutes with him when I went to Anfield to interview Arne Slot, I had a good chat with him,” Lineker said of Salah.

Seizing the chance for the obvious follow-up, Shearer made sure to quiz the former England international if he found out “whether he was staying or going.”

“I didn’t, no,” Lineker started, before explaining: “But he did ask me, he was just being funny, he was just kidding because the Liverpool press guy was there.

“He said to me, ‘So, how old were you when you finished?’, I said, ‘Well, English football I was 32, and then I went to play in Japan for a couple of years’.

“He went, ‘Oh, you went for the money did you?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, I suppose so’ and he went, ‘Yeah, might do the same!’

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Mo Salah's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Mo Salah's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

“He winked at the press guy that was there and it was just a joke but yeah, he was just joking but he has got that cheeky sense of humour has Mo.”

Lineker did stress, as you can see, that it was a clear joke from Salah as his future remains undecided – at least someone can find humour in it all while we all stress over the possibilities.

Surely, there will be a conclusion sooner rather than later!