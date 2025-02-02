With the match not on UK TV, there were plenty of moments you may have missed from Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

While Mo Salah may have stolen the headlines with his brace, Arne Slot‘s entire team needed to be on their game to come away from Bournemouth with three points.

After the match, Ibrahima Konate made sure we knew of one man’s importance, while Dominik Szoboszlai catching up with a good friend got Liverpool fans talking.

There was also an eerily similar run of events, leading to Justin Kluivert’s inexplicable 70th-minute miss, to what happened earlier this season during Bournemouth‘s win over Man City.

Here, we’ve put together a list of five things spotted from Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate loved Alisson’s performance

ibou hyping up ali after his performance today ???pic.twitter.com/pE7lwqFJhv — ? (@trentchive) February 1, 2025

Everybody loves a bit of Konate content after a win and it was his adulation of Alisson that caught the eye on Saturday.

Like any supporter would have if they were on the pitch, the Frenchman made sure to point out the goalkeeper’s performance as the players thanked the away end and the fans responded by chanting the Brazilian’s name.

Alisson’s exceptional save

Every time you watch this save, it just gets better and better – did you spot the deflection off Ibrahima Konate‘s right boot the first time around?

For Alisson to drop his weight and adjust his body so quickly was exceptional goalkeeping. Notice how he swipes his right leg from underneath him in order to drop faster? Brilliant.

This wasn’t the 32-year-old’s only impressive save of the afternoon either. He produced four saves and stopped 0.78 xGOT, according to Fotmob.

Basically, this means Bournemouth would have scored if it weren’t for him being an above-average goalkeeper, but we already knew that!

Yes, it was a penalty

The foul on Gakpo is not in question it’s penalty. pic.twitter.com/MXI8hwdYYV — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) February 1, 2025

Let’s clear something up, the penalty Liverpool received and scored was correctly given.

Lewis Cook, who had an otherwise excellent game, clearly clipped Cody Gakpo on the heels and, while it wasn’t exactly a dangerous challenge, it was more than enough to bring down an attacker at speed.

The telling part was when the Bournemouth player himself failed to make even a notion of a complaint, making fans’ chants of ‘the referee’s a Scouser’ yet more bizarre.

Need we remind the Cherries’ supporters that Darren England was also the VAR when Luis Diaz‘s strike was incorrectly disallowed last season at Tottenham?

Ryan Gravenberch’s touchline pirouette

Gravenberch that was NASTY pic.twitter.com/XJ19GqGanm — TruRed (@TruRedFootball) February 1, 2025

It has become something of a running theme this season to pick out some of Gravenberch’s best moments in these post-match articles, and that’s for good reason.

In possession, the Dutchman was fantastic again at the weekend and one of the most eye-catching moments came in the 59th minute when, surrounded by three opposition players in his own half, the midfielder produced a stunning pirouette to get out of trouble.

One of the best things about this piece of skill was that it just came from instinct – he is still just 22 years old!

Agent Dominik Szoboszlai?

Earlier in the transfer window, the i Paper reported that Liverpool had contacted Bournemouth over a move for Milos Kerkez.

While a January transfer has now been ruled out, there exists the possibility he could sign in the summer.

We may be acting tongue-in-cheek by suggesting Szoboszlai was encouraging Kerkez to sign on the dotted line, but his friendship with the full-back certainly won’t do Liverpool’s chances of signing the Hungarian any harm.

Before the match, the international teammates were photgraphed laughing together and, following the game, Szoboszlai posted a cheeky photo online of the pair with a heart emoji.

An eerie similarity

This is actually mad pic.twitter.com/8dcvizfn4A — Ste (@LFC92) February 1, 2025

One of the game’s key moments came when Kluivert missed a gaping goal following Marcus Tavernier’s curled effort that bounced off the inside of the post.

Even Kluivert, who had scored five goals in his previous three Premier League matches, could scarcely believe he had misplaced his effort wide.

One fan noticed that the run of events was scarily similar to a miss from Adam Smith following an almost identical effort from Tavernier.

That game resulted in victory for Bournemouth though, with Andoni Iraola’s side beating Man City 2-1 in November.