Mohamed Salah has a chance to set a new club record with a goal against Aston Villa, a match that could see Liverpool open up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Home and away, Liverpool are undefeated in the last 21 league games (15 wins, six draws) since losing at home to Nottingham Forest back in September.

Arne Slot‘s side are unbeaten in their last 15 away league games played (nine wins, six draws) and have already won the same number of away league games this season (nine) as they did in the whole of 2023/24.

A win at Villa Park on Wednesday evening will see Liverpool go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League for the first time since they won the title in 2019/20.

Salah’s shot at another record

Salah is two goals short of recording 30 for the season in all competitions.

Should Salah score, he will set a new club record of scoring a 15th away league goal in a single Premier League campaign. He is currently on 14, along with Luis Suarez who netted 14 in 2013/14.

He has a solid record against Villa, scoring eight in 12 appearances – with seven of the goals coming in the Premier League.

Keep an eye on these potential milestones

• Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley could each make their 50th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions.

• Should Liverpool score three goals they will reach the landmark of 50 Premier League goals at Villa Park.

• Liverpool need four goals to record 350 against Aston Villa in all league games.

• Diogo Jota could make the 300th appearance of his English club career in all competitions, the first 131 coming with Wolves.

Villa showing vulnerabilities

Villa have not won in the last four in the league since winning 1-0 at Everton last month, and Unai Emery’s men have kept just one clean sheet in the last 15 outings in all competitions.

The hosts have also dropped points in five of their last nine Premier League games in which they have led at half-time.

They have also shown they are vulnerable late on, conceding 12 goals after the 75th minute in the current campaign.

This season’s scorers

Aston Villa: Duran 12, Watkins 12, Rogers 11, Barkley 4, Onana 4, McGinn 2, Ramsey 3, Tielemans 2, Bailey 1, Buendia 1, Cash 1, Konsa 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 27, Gakpo 16, Diaz 12, Jota 8, Nunez 6, Szoboszlai 5, Mac Allister 4, Elliott 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Konate 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).