➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

LFC SALE NOW ON

UP TO 25% OFF!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 25, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (L) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Latest Liverpool FC Premier League squad confirmed as 1 player drops out

Liverpool have submitted their 21-man Premier League squad for the second half of the 2024/25 season, with just one solitary change made to it.

The Reds’ league title surge has made way for domestic cup commitments this week, with the Carabao Cup final already reached and a trip to Plymouth to come in the FA Cup fourth round.

Arne Slot‘s table-topping side return to Premier League action next Wednesday evening for a huge trip to Everton, in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Victory will take Liverpool nine points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table, which would feel like a significant lead, but dropped points would allow the Gunners back in.

The Reds have now submitted their official squad after the January transfer window closed, with just one alteration made to it from the start of the campaign.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 21, 2024: Liverpool's captain Tom Hill during the Premier League International Cup Group C match between Liverpool FC Under-21's and PSV Eindhoven's Under-21's at the Liverpool Academy. PSV won 4-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Only Tom Hill, who left in January on free transfer to Harrogate, drops out of the squad from the list submitted at the end of last summer’s window.

There have to be no more than 17 players who don’t fit into the homegrown criteria, with a maximum of 25 individuals allowed in the squad.

There are a total of six homegrown players in the squad – Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Tyler Morton.

Meanwhile, the notable U21 players included are Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha during the UEFA Youth League game between Liverpool FC Under-19's and Bayer Leverkusen Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They are registered in that bracket, meaning they don’t need to be named in the main squad, which is the same in the Champions League.

Ngumoha has, however, replaced Hill in the senior List A in Europe’s premier competition, following his aforementioned switch to Harrogate.

Here’s hoping these are the lads who inspire Liverpool to Premier League glory!

Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League squad for second half of the season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 25, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo

Notable U21s: Bradley, Quansah, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Ngumoha

* Homegrown

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025