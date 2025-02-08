Liverpool have submitted their 21-man Premier League squad for the second half of the 2024/25 season, with just one solitary change made to it.

The Reds’ league title surge has made way for domestic cup commitments this week, with the Carabao Cup final already reached and a trip to Plymouth to come in the FA Cup fourth round.

Arne Slot‘s table-topping side return to Premier League action next Wednesday evening for a huge trip to Everton, in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Victory will take Liverpool nine points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table, which would feel like a significant lead, but dropped points would allow the Gunners back in.

The Reds have now submitted their official squad after the January transfer window closed, with just one alteration made to it from the start of the campaign.

Only Tom Hill, who left in January on free transfer to Harrogate, drops out of the squad from the list submitted at the end of last summer’s window.

There have to be no more than 17 players who don’t fit into the homegrown criteria, with a maximum of 25 individuals allowed in the squad.

There are a total of six homegrown players in the squad – Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Tyler Morton.

Meanwhile, the notable U21 players included are Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha.

They are registered in that bracket, meaning they don’t need to be named in the main squad, which is the same in the Champions League.

Ngumoha has, however, replaced Hill in the senior List A in Europe’s premier competition, following his aforementioned switch to Harrogate.

Here’s hoping these are the lads who inspire Liverpool to Premier League glory!

Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League squad for second half of the season

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Morton*

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo

Notable U21s: Bradley, Quansah, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Ngumoha

* Homegrown