It is a battle of the unbeaten streaks as Liverpool travel to Bournemouth in a huge Premier League fixture. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Vitality Stadium is 3pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.
Teams
Bournemouth: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara
Subs: Dennis, Akinmboni, Kinsey-Wellings, Winterburn, Tavernier, Rees-Dottin, Silcott-Duberry, Jebbison, Adu-Adjei
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Jota, Nunez
