Liverpool host Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie this evening, as the Reds look to make it to Wembley again. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Today's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz, Chiesa, Jota

Tottenham: Kinsky; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Porro, Cassanova, Olusesi, Bergvall, Reguilon, Moore, Ajayi, Tel

