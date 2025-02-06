➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 6, 2025: Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray (L) and Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Follow the Carabao Cup semi-final here

Liverpool host Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie this evening, as the Reds look to make it to Wembley again. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Live Online Streams

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz, Chiesa, Jota

Tottenham: Kinsky; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Porro, Cassanova, Olusesi, Bergvall, Reguilon, Moore, Ajayi, Tel

Our coverage updates automatically below:

