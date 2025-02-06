Liverpool host Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie this evening, as the Reds look to make it to Wembley again. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez
Subs: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz, Chiesa, Jota
Tottenham: Kinsky; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison
Subs: Austin, Porro, Cassanova, Olusesi, Bergvall, Reguilon, Moore, Ajayi, Tel
